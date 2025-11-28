Are Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor reuniting for Ayan Mukerji’s film inspired by 'Chori Chori'?

Highlights:

There has been quiet talk this week about Ayan Mukerji putting together a new film linked to a Chori Chori adaptation. People who have heard the early brief say Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are in the mix, though no one close to the team has said anything officially. It is still early work, and most details are not being shared yet.

Why the Chori Chori adaptation is being referenced in early talks

The reference to Chori Chori comes from sources familiar with the brief shared during the initial rounds. The 1956 film was a simple story about a runaway heiress and a reporter who end up travelling together. This new project, from what has been told so far, is not a remake. It keeps the basic idea but shifts it to today’s setting.

One person familiar with the prep said the team is looking at the old film only for its feel, not to copy scenes or plot points. Ranbir has been revisiting the classic privately, more to understand the arc than to recreate it.





How Ayan Mukerji is shaping the possible Ranbir–Deepika return

Ayan Mukerji’s involvement is the anchor in most conversations. He has worked with both actors across different phases of their careers, giving him a sense of how they look together on screen. His films with Ranbir, and his earlier work with the pair, have all built a certain expectation that follows him even before a project is announced.

Also, a Ranbir–Deepika reunion naturally draws notice. Their last film as co-stars was Tamasha in 2015. Before that came Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which still pulls steady views on streaming and keeps showing up in fan posts.

Where RK Films enters the picture

Another steady point in these conversations is Ranbir’s plan to revive the RK Films banner. The adaptation, if it moves ahead with him in the lead, is expected to fall under the renewed label. The link to Chori Chori makes that step more symbolic, given the film’s place in the family’s history. Those aware of the move say the revival is something he has been considering for a while.

What happens next

Ranbir continues work on Love & War and the Ramayan shoot. Deepika has King and another feature lined up before she clears her next set of dates. Ayan is still shaping the material. There is no poster, no teaser, no title. For now, the project sits at the stage where the pieces are being arranged, and the reunion remains a developing possibility rather than a confirmed announcement.