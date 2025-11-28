Skip to content
Are Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor reuniting for Ayan Mukerji’s film inspired by 'Chori Chori'?

The team is reviewing elements of the 1956 film as they develop the new project.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone during a past promotional event together

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 28, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Industry chatter around a new Ayan Mukerji project
  • Film said to draw from a Chori Chori adaptation
  • Ranbir–Deepika pairing being discussed again after years
  • Early work linked to RK Films revival
  • No formal announcement from the team yet

There has been quiet talk this week about Ayan Mukerji putting together a new film linked to a Chori Chori adaptation. People who have heard the early brief say Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are in the mix, though no one close to the team has said anything officially. It is still early work, and most details are not being shared yet.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone during a past promotional event together Getty Images


Why the Chori Chori adaptation is being referenced in early talks

The reference to Chori Chori comes from sources familiar with the brief shared during the initial rounds. The 1956 film was a simple story about a runaway heiress and a reporter who end up travelling together. This new project, from what has been told so far, is not a remake. It keeps the basic idea but shifts it to today’s setting.

One person familiar with the prep said the team is looking at the old film only for its feel, not to copy scenes or plot points. Ranbir has been revisiting the classic privately, more to understand the arc than to recreate it.


How Ayan Mukerji is shaping the possible Ranbir–Deepika return

Ayan Mukerji’s involvement is the anchor in most conversations. He has worked with both actors across different phases of their careers, giving him a sense of how they look together on screen. His films with Ranbir, and his earlier work with the pair, have all built a certain expectation that follows him even before a project is announced.

Also, a Ranbir–Deepika reunion naturally draws notice. Their last film as co-stars was Tamasha in 2015. Before that came Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which still pulls steady views on streaming and keeps showing up in fan posts.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone linked to Chori Chori adaptation by Ayan MukerjiGetty Images


Where RK Films enters the picture

Another steady point in these conversations is Ranbir’s plan to revive the RK Films banner. The adaptation, if it moves ahead with him in the lead, is expected to fall under the renewed label. The link to Chori Chori makes that step more symbolic, given the film’s place in the family’s history. Those aware of the move say the revival is something he has been considering for a while.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor plans on reviving RK StudiosGetty Images


What happens next

Ranbir continues work on Love & War and the Ramayan shoot. Deepika has King and another feature lined up before she clears her next set of dates. Ayan is still shaping the material. There is no poster, no teaser, no title. For now, the project sits at the stage where the pieces are being arranged, and the reunion remains a developing possibility rather than a confirmed announcement.

ayan mukerji projectchori chori adaptationdeepika padukonerk films revivalranbir kapoor

