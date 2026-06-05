Hrithik Roshan wants to leave his ‘good guy’ image behind and revisit a darker screen persona

Highlights

Hrithik Roshan says filmmakers mostly approach him for positive roles.

The actor revealed he would love to play a character similar to Zaffar from Luck By Chance.

Zoya Akhtar responded to his comments, fuelling speculation about a future collaboration.

Hrithik hints at a different acting challenge

Hrithik Roshan has suggested that he is eager to break away from the heroic characters that have largely defined his career and take on more morally complex roles.

The actor shared the thought while posting a photograph from Paris on Instagram. In the image, Hrithik is seen posing for a selfie at night with the Eiffel Tower illuminated in the background.

Reflecting on a recent question about the kind of role he would like to play next, the actor admitted he surprised himself with his answer.

A return to the world of Zaffar?

Hrithik revealed that the character he would most like to revisit is Zaffar from Luck By Chance, the charismatic but flawed film star he portrayed in a memorable special appearance in the 2009 drama.

He wrote that he would immediately be interested in a role similar to Zaffar, before adding that directors generally only want to see him play the "good guy".

Though the role was brief, Zaffar became one of the most talked-about characters in Luck By Chance. Written and directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film starred Farhan Akhtar and Konkona Sen Sharma, alongside an ensemble cast that included Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Kapoor, Isha Sharvani, Alyy Khan and Sheeba Chaddha.

Among those responding to Hrithik's post was Zoya Akhtar herself.

The filmmaker playfully replied by suggesting they meet for coffee, a comment that quickly drew attention from fans familiar with their previous collaboration.

While there has been no indication of a new project, the exchange sparked discussion among followers who would like to see Hrithik return to a similarly layered and unconventional role.

Busy period ahead for the actor

Hrithik made his leading-man debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai opposite Ameesha Patel and has since built a career around action heroes and larger-than-life protagonists.

On the professional front, he is preparing for his directorial debut with Krrish 4, which he will also headline. The superhero film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan.

The actor is also expanding into streaming as a producer. His upcoming project Storm, a Mumbai-set thriller, is currently in development for Prime Video.

For now, however, it is his comments about Zaffar that have captured attention, offering a rare glimpse into the kind of character Hrithik believes audiences have not seen enough of.