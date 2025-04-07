Hrithik Roshan becomes a sensation in the US as Americans google 'Who's he?'

Hrithik Roshan is suddenly on everyone's radar in America, and it all started with a meme. A side-by-side image comparing the Bollywood actor at 50 with an ageing American man stirred up a frenzy online, leaving many Americans wondering, “Who is this guy?”

The viral post, captioned “50-year-olds in 1985 vs. 50-year-olds in 2025,” lit up social media. While many admired Roshan’s age-defying looks, others genuinely had no idea who he was. That changed quickly, as Bollywood fans rushed to introduce the “Greek God of Indian cinema” to curious users across platforms.

Hrithik was in Atlanta recently, attending an event and interacting with fans. While speaking on stage, he was asked about his favourite co-star. Without hesitation, he named Jr. NTR, praising the Telugu actor’s talent and teamwork during their shoot for War 2. The much-anticipated action film will hit screens on 14 August.

But Hrithik’s big reveal didn’t stop with War 2. At the same Atlanta event, the actor confirmed that he’s stepping into the director’s chair for Krrish 4, the next film in India’s most popular superhero franchise. The project will be produced by Aditya Chopra’s YRF and Rakesh Roshan’s Filmkraft. “Good luck to me,” Hrithik said with a smile, recalling his first experience behind the scenes during the filming of Koyla.

Hrithik Roshan confirms his directorial debut with Krrish 4 during a fan event in the U.S Getty Images





For fans who grew up watching him in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Dhoom 2, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the latest developments feel like a full-circle moment. And as Americans start googling his name, Hrithik Roshan is no longer just a Bollywood icon. He’s gone global.