  • Monday, January 10, 2022
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan’s first look from his next Vikram Vedha out

Hrithik Roshan as Vedha from Vikram Vedha (Photo credit: T-Series/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s first look from his hotly anticipated film Vikram Vedha was unveiled on Monday, on the occasion of his 48th birthday.

The neo-noir action crime thriller is the official remake of the cult Tamil film of the same name. While the original featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, the remake has Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan playing primary characters. Well-known actress Radhika Apte is also set to play a prominent part in the film.

In addition to raising the curtain on Roshan’s first look, which features him as Vedha, a gangster, the makers also announced the official release date of Vikram Vedha. The film has secured September 30, 2022, for its theatrical release in India and overseas.

The official handle of production house T-Series took to Twitter and wrote, “Here’s wishing Hrithik Roshan a very happy birthday! Delighted to present the first look of Vedha in Vikram Vedha. Hitting the cinemas worldwide on 30th September, 2022.”

Based on the Indian folktale Vikram aur Betaal, Vikram Vedha tells the story of a tough police officer Vikram (Saif Ali Khan), who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster (Hrithik Roshan).

The remake is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, who also helmed the 2017 original. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. The film is produced by S Sashikanth and Bhushan Kumar.

Vikram Vedha is due on 30th September, 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

