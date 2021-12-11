Website Logo
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan on Vikram Vedha: The story is deeply satisfying on many levels

Saif Ali Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Most recently seen in Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021), Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is presently in Lucknow, shooting for his much-awaited film Vikram Vedha. The film is an official adaptation of the cult Tamil-language neo-noir action thriller film of the same name.

The film, which originally starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in primary roles, revolves around righteous police inspector Vikram, whose perspective of right and wrong changes after he meets dreaded gangster Vedha in a bid to kill him in an encounter.

Saif Ali Khan, who plays the righteous cop, is thrilled about being part of the remake. He says, “It is an excellent script. Vikram Vedha is a movie that makes you think.”

The actor adds, “On one level, it is an action movie, a thriller and a mystery, but it has also got a philosophical (element) that makes you think. The story is deeply satisfying on many levels. While it is a challenging film, it is also the cleverest script I have read in a long time.”

Talking about his character in the film, Khan says, “Vikram is a highly intelligent, courageous, cool and successful cop. He is confident about what he wants.”

In addition to Khan, Vikram Vedha also stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. The Super 30 (2019) actor will be seen in the role of gangster Vedha. Critically-acclaimed actress Radhika Apte has been roped in to play a lawyer. Pushkar–Gayathri, who directed the original, direct the remake.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

