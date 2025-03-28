Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Hrithik Roshan to direct ‘Krrish 4’: Bollywood’s biggest superhero franchise gets a sequel

With Yash Raj Films backing the project, Hrithik steps behind the camera for the first time while reprising his iconic superhero role.

Hrithik Roshan to Helm ‘Krrish 4’ – A New Era for Bollywood’s Superhero

Hrithik Roshan gears up for his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4,’ bringing fresh vision to India’s biggest superhero franchise

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 28, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Hrithik Roshan is stepping into new territory by making his directorial debut with 'Krrish 4,' the next chapter in India's biggest superhero franchise. Known for his powerful performances, the actor will now take on the dual role of leading man and director for the much-anticipated sequel. The film will be co-produced by Yash Raj Films, led by Aditya Chopra, alongside Rakesh Roshan’s FilmKraft Productions.

The 'Krrish' series began in 2003 with 'Koi… Mil Gaya,' introducing audiences to the sci-fi story. The franchise took a superhero turn with 'Krrish' in 2006 and 'Krrish 3' in 2013, solidifying its place as India's premier superhero saga. Each instalment has brought together action, emotion, and visual spectacle, making the franchise a massive box-office success.



With 'Krrish 4,' Hrithik Roshan is not only reprising his iconic superhero role but also taking creative control behind the camera. His father, Rakesh Roshan, who directed the previous films, expressed confidence in his son's vision. “Hrithik has been a part of this journey from the very beginning. He knows the character inside out and has a strong vision for the future of 'Krrish.' I am thrilled to see him bring his ideas to life as a director,” Rakesh Roshan shared.

Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, a powerhouse in Indian cinema, is officially backing the project. Rakesh Roshan acknowledged Chopra's influence in convincing Hrithik to step into the director’s chair. “Adi has always had an eye for ambitious storytelling, and his involvement will bring immense value to this film,” he added.

Hrithik Roshan to Helm \u2018Krrish 4\u2019 \u2013 A New Era for Bollywood\u2019s SuperheroThe ‘Krrish’ saga continues! Hrithik Roshan returns as the masked hero while also taking charge behind the cameraInstagram/WorldofKrrish


The announcement comes at a time when Bollywood is expanding its reach in the superhero genre. 'Krrish 4' is expected to push the boundaries of Indian cinema with advanced visual effects and high-energy action sequences. While plot details remain under wraps, fans are eager to see how the franchise evolves under Hrithik’s direction.



Hrithik Roshan to Helm \u2018Krrish 4\u2019 \u2013 A New Era for Bollywood\u2019s SuperheroHrithik Roshan steps into new territory, making his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’ under Yash Raj Films and FilmKraftInstagram/WorldofKrrish


Production is set to begin in early 2026, though no official release date has been announced. With Hrithik Roshan at the helm and a strong creative team behind him, 'Krrish 4' aims to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. This new chapter not only marks a milestone in Hrithik’s career but also sets the stage for Indian superhero films to compete on a global level.

aditya chopradirectorial debutfather son directorfilmkraft productionsindian superhero filmskrrish 4rakesh roshanscifi storysuperhero franchiseyash raj filmshrithik roshan

Related News

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Audition Goes Viral – But He Lost the Role!
Entertainment

Aamir Khan auditioned for ‘Laapataa Ladies’ but lost the role: Video goes viral!

UK-business-district-Getty
Business

Economic growth in 2024 slightly higher than estimated: ONS

King Charles Enjoys Bollywood Melody at Commonwealth Day Event
UK

King Charles welcomed with Bollywood tune at Commonwealth Day ceremony

Patient’s kindness averts terror attack as hospital worker jailed for 37 years
UK

Patient’s kindness averts terror attack as hospital worker jailed for 37 years

More For You

Armaan Malik on his musical journey and excitement for upcoming UK tour

Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik on his musical journey and excitement for upcoming UK tour

FROM being a child prodigy to a frontline singing star, Armaan Malik has made a sensational impact from a very young age.

Whether delivering fabulous songs in different languages or crossing creative frontiers, the versatile talent has delighted fans worldwide with his musical mastery. Balancing movie songs with big pop hits has allowed him to reach diverse audiences across cultures, becoming a dynamic role model for a new generation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Charli XCX

Overcompensating features Charli in a self-aware and exaggerated version of herself

Getty Images

Charli XCX plays a hilariously exaggerated version of herself in new comedy 'Overcompensating'

Charli XCX is no stranger to the screen, having lent her voice to animated films like Angry Birds and UglyDolls, and made guest appearances in shows such as Gossip Girl and I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry. Now, the pop star is stepping further into the acting world with a comical guest role in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Overcompensating.

A teaser for the comedy, set to premiere on May 15, features Charli in a self-aware and exaggerated version of herself. Booked to perform at a college event, she’s less than pleased when the organisers insist she sing her 2014 hit Boom Clap. The track, which gained massive popularity from The Fault in Our Stars soundtrack, is clearly not on her setlist. “Do you think I want to play f—ing ‘Boom Clap’ in a f—ing college?” she snaps at a frazzled stage manager. Her frustration escalates as she demands, “Are you joking?” leaving the poor staffer visibly shaken.

Keep ReadingShow less
Renée Zellweger Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Cast

Renée Zellweger joins the cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 5, bringing more star power to the hit series

Getty Images

Renée Zellweger joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5 with an expanded star-studded cast

The Oscar-winning actress joins Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short in Hulu’s hit mystery-comedy for an exciting new season.

Renée Zellweger is the latest Hollywood star to join Hulu's hit mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building for its fifth season. The two-time Academy Award winner will share the screen with series regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, adding to the show’s already impressive line-up of guest stars.

Keep ReadingShow less
Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer leads the 2024 BAFTA TV nominations, but controversy over the real-life stalker it’s based on continues to spark debate

Netflix

Baby Reindeer leads BAFTA TV nominations amid real-life stalker controversy

Netflix's psychological drama Baby Reindeer has taken the lead at this year's BAFTA Television Awards, securing eight nominations. Created by and starring Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, the show has received widespread acclaim, though it remains at the centre of controversy due to a real-life defamation lawsuit. Gadd is nominated for Best Leading Actor, while co-stars Jessica Gunning who plays stalker Martha and Nava Mau as Teri are both in the running for Best Supporting Actress.

Following closely behind, ITV’s Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Apple TV+’s Slow Horses, and Disney+’s Rivals have each earned six nominations. Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which exposed one of the UK’s biggest miscarriages of justice involving sub postmasters falsely accused of fraud, is also up for Best Limited Drama alongside Baby Reindeer, Netflix’s One Day, and BBC One’s Lost Boys and Fairies.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai’s luxury car was involved in a minor collision with a BEST bus in Mumbai, sparking controversy

Getty Images

Did Aishwarya Rai’s bouncer slap a bus driver after the car accident? Viral video sparks debate

A minor road incident involving a vehicle linked to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has sparked controversy. On March 26, a BEST bus reportedly grazed a luxury car registered to the actress near Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu Tara Road bungalow in Mumbai. Although Aishwarya herself was not in the car, the situation escalated when her bouncer allegedly confronted the bus driver.

According to reports, the bus (number 8021, route 231) had just departed from the Juhu bus depot when it made contact with the Toyota Vellfire (MH02-GG-5050). The bus driver stopped to check for any damage, but an eyewitness claims that a bouncer from the bungalow came out and slapped him before he could report the incident to the police.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc