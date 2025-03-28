Hrithik Roshan to direct ‘Krrish 4’: Bollywood’s biggest superhero franchise gets a sequel

Hrithik Roshan is stepping into new territory by making his directorial debut with 'Krrish 4,' the next chapter in India's biggest superhero franchise. Known for his powerful performances, the actor will now take on the dual role of leading man and director for the much-anticipated sequel. The film will be co-produced by Yash Raj Films, led by Aditya Chopra, alongside Rakesh Roshan’s FilmKraft Productions.
The 'Krrish' series began in 2003 with 'Koi… Mil Gaya,' introducing audiences to the sci-fi story. The franchise took a superhero turn with 'Krrish' in 2006 and 'Krrish 3' in 2013, solidifying its place as India's premier superhero saga. Each instalment has brought together action, emotion, and visual spectacle, making the franchise a massive box-office success.
With 'Krrish 4,' Hrithik Roshan is not only reprising his iconic superhero role but also taking creative control behind the camera. His father, Rakesh Roshan, who directed the previous films, expressed confidence in his son's vision. “Hrithik has been a part of this journey from the very beginning. He knows the character inside out and has a strong vision for the future of 'Krrish.' I am thrilled to see him bring his ideas to life as a director,” Rakesh Roshan shared.
Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films, a powerhouse in Indian cinema, is officially backing the project. Rakesh Roshan acknowledged Chopra's influence in convincing Hrithik to step into the director’s chair. “Adi has always had an eye for ambitious storytelling, and his involvement will bring immense value to this film,” he added.
The ‘Krrish’ saga continues! Hrithik Roshan returns as the masked hero while also taking charge behind the cameraInstagram/WorldofKrrish
The announcement comes at a time when Bollywood is expanding its reach in the superhero genre. 'Krrish 4' is expected to push the boundaries of Indian cinema with advanced visual effects and high-energy action sequences. While plot details remain under wraps, fans are eager to see how the franchise evolves under Hrithik’s direction.
Hrithik Roshan steps into new territory, making his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’ under Yash Raj Films and FilmKraftInstagram/WorldofKrrish
Production is set to begin in early 2026, though no official release date has been announced. With Hrithik Roshan at the helm and a strong creative team behind him, 'Krrish 4' aims to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. This new chapter not only marks a milestone in Hrithik’s career but also sets the stage for Indian superhero films to compete on a global level.