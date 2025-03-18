Krrish 4 faces major setback as Siddharth Anand exits and Rakesh Roshan steps down as director

Fans waiting for Hrithik Roshan’s return as India’s homegrown superhero will have to hold on longer. The much-talked-about Krrish 4 has been delayed yet again, and this time, it’s due to a major shakeup behind the scenes.

Director-producer Siddharth Anand, who was earlier brought on board to steer the film, has now exited the project. Anand, known for hits like War and Pathaan, was supposed to co-produce Krrish 4 through his banner Marflix alongside Rakesh Roshan’s FilmKraft. However, with his upcoming commitments on King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, his schedule couldn’t accommodate the superhero film. Insiders clarify that Anand’s decision had nothing to do with the rumoured Rs 700 crore budget but was purely due to clashing timelines. Filming for King is set to continue throughout the year, leaving no room for Krrish 4 in his calendar.

Hrithik Roshan’s superhero comeback hits a pause with major shakeups in Krrish 4’s creative team Instagram/worldofkrrish





Earlier reports speculated that an inflated budget had made studios hesitant to back the film. While some sources claim the figure has reached an eye-watering Rs 700 crore, others close to the project insist this number is far from reality. Nevertheless, there’s no denying that the film’s scale is ambitious. With superhero movies evolving drastically in the post-Marvel era, Krrish 4 may have been facing the challenge of living up to global standards without burning through funds.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Roshan, who launched the franchise with Koi Mil Gaya back in 2003 and directed all three previous films, has officially stepped down from directing duties. At 74, Roshan believes it’s time to hand over the reins to a younger creative team. “Better to do it while I can still guide them,” he said in an interview, emphasising his continued involvement behind the scenes.





Krrish 4 is now on the hunt for a new director after big changes behind the scenes Instagram/worldofkrrish





The hunt is now on for a new director who can reimagine the franchise for today’s audience. Rakesh Roshan is reportedly fine-tuning the script, ensuring the story appeals to fans familiar with big-budget Hollywood superhero sagas, while still being financially feasible.

FilmKraft will remain at the helm of production, with talks underway with leading studios to get the project rolling. As of now, there’s no official word on when Krrish 4 will go on floors, but insiders suggest late 2025 is being considered.

For now, Krrish 4 remains a work in progress, one that fans hope will be worth the wait.