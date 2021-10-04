Website Logo
  • Monday, October 04, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,997
Total Cases 33,834,702
Today's Fatalities 180
Today's Cases 20,799
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 448,997
Total Cases 33,834,702
Today's Fatalities 180
Today's Cases 20,799

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor meet Nitesh Tiwari to discuss Ramayana?

Ranbir Kapoor(L) and Hrithik Roshan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, who are rumoured to be playing the lead roles in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s much-talked-about magnum-opus Ramayana, were spotted together on Saturday. The duo was seen visiting Namit Malhotra’s office for a private meeting with Malhotra, Tiwari and producer Madhu Mantena for the upcoming project expected to go before cameras in 2022.

Speculations about Roshan and Kapoor headlining Tiwari’s film have been around for some time now. Buzz has it that the Krrish (2006) star essays the character of Raavan while the Sanju (2018) actor plays Ram in the mythological drama.

Sharing more details on the meeting that took place on Saturday, a close source informed a publication, “This was among their first joint meeting with Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, who play Raavan and Ram respectively. They discussed the massive vision of this project and even the tentative plans of taking it on floors sometime in the second half of next year.”

As far as the female lead for the role of Sita is concerned, there is no update on whether the makers have roped in anyone or the search for the same is still on. The source added that Mantena is planning to reveal the entire lead cast of the magnum opus around the time of Diwali, though this could be pushed back, “The team wants to make a massive announcement with a creative featuring the three principal characters – Ram, Ravana and, Sita,” added the source.

“Hrithik will be off to Abu Dhabi for the shoot of Vikram Vedha within a fortnight, whereas Ranbir too will gear up to complete director Luv Ranjan’s next, followed by the final 10-day shoot of Brahmastra. Before they get going with other projects, the creative team wanted to meet to discuss some basic stuff around Ramayana,” the source said in conclusion.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Director Krish on casting Panja Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh in Konda Polam
HEADLINE STORY
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan sent to Narcotics Control Bureau’s custody till October…
Entertainment
Tejas: Kangana Ranaut meets real-life Air Force officers while shooting for the film
Entertainment
Hansal Mehta supports Shah Rukh Khan; tweets ‘It is painful for a parent’
Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal opens up about The Immortal Ashwatthama getting delayed
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar gets nostalgic as he shoots for Raksha Bandhan at Delhi’s Chandni Chowk
HEADLINE STORY
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan detained by Narcotics Control Bureau
Entertainment
Aditya Roy Kapur to headline the Indian adaptation of British miniseries The Night…
Entertainment
Exclusive: Konda Polam actor Panja Vaishnav Tej says, “Krish is like an elder…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s Mission Lion suffers a major setback
Entertainment
Nushrratt Bharuccha: Have had my share of setbacks and dealt with them
Entertainment
Lucknow schedule of Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha wraps…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Opposition urges Imran Khan to remove ministers named in Pandora…
Sitting pretty? Indian shop workers win the right to a…
Church claims attack by Hindu mob in India
India makes tunnels connecting strategic Ladakh with Kashmir
Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor meet Nitesh Tiwari to discuss…
Pandora papers: UK, India and Pakistan vow to probe ‘hidden…