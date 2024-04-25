  • Thursday, April 25, 2024
‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan hits back at critics for bold fashion choices

The Irish actress, known for her portrayal of Penelope Featherington, didn’t let naysayers dampen her spirits as she elegantly brushed off the criticism.

Nicola Coughlan (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Netflix)

By: Mohnish Singh

In the ever-glamorous world of Bridgerton, where opulent fashion reigns supreme, one of its stars, Nicola Coughlan, has confidently responded to critics questioning her recent outfit choice.

As per E! News, during a promotional stint in Australia alongside her Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton, Coughlan sported a striking black Ganni ensemble, featuring a silk bra paired with a matching skirt and blazer set. However, some observers took to social media to question her attire, prompting a response from the 37-year-old actor herself.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Coughlan posted a photo of her outfit with a simple yet assertive caption, “Cos it looked good.”

(Photo credit: Instagram)

While promoting the upcoming third season of ‘Bridgerton,’ slated for release on May 16, Coughlan and Newton teased fans with insights into their characters’ evolving relationship.

Amidst discussions about a potential romance between Penelope and Colin, portrayed by Newton, the duo also shared amusing anecdotes from behind the scenes.

Reflecting on their on-screen chemistry, Coughlan and Newton revealed a mishap involving a broken piece of furniture during a particularly steamy scene.

As per the interview obtained by E! News, despite the awkwardness, the stars’ off-screen friendship helped create a supportive and comfortable environment on set, allowing them to navigate such moments with ease.

