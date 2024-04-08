  • Monday, April 08, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Nicola Coughlan says her ‘Bridgerton’ contract includes a PG cut of the show

Netflix will premiere the third season of Bridgerton in two parts: the first on May 16 and the second on June 13.

Nicola Coughlan (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan says she had an alternate cut of the Netflix series, popular for its intimate scenes, included in her contract for her Irish Catholic family.

Her comments came during an interview on the radio show SiriusXM Hits 1 after the hosts cited reports that she had asked for a “PG version” of the show.

The Irish actor, who as Penelope Featherington will take on a more prominent role in the upcoming season three of the series, said people tend to think she is joking.

“It’s literally written into my contract. People think I’m saying it as a joke. I just don’t want to … We grew up Irish Catholic. That’s just not how we vibe,” Coughlan said.

The Derry Girls star also described her mother’s first impression of the series.

“When she first saw Bridgerton, she didn’t know it was going to be saucy. And then you get a bottom — Jonathan Bailey (who plays Anthony Bridgerton)’s lovely bottom — about two minutes into the first episode ever. And she was like, ‘What is this?’ But then now she thinks it’s fantastic and really funny,” she added.

Based on the bestselling romance novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton hails from Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland. It follows the stories of the Bridgerton family, primarily focusing on the lives and love stories of the eight children.

The new season will focus on the budding romance between Penelope and Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton. Season three finds Penelope finally giving up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging remarks about her in the second season.

Netflix will premiere the third season of Bridgerton in two parts: the first on May 16 and the second on June 13.

Related Stories

NEWS
Ektaa Kapoor’s ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ casts transgender woman in lead role
NEWS
‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ teaser unveiled on Allu Arjun’s 42nd birthday
Entertainment
Birthday special: Top 10 films of Ram Gopal Varma
Entertainment
‘Marry your best friend, love might not last’, Jaya Bachchan tells granddaughter
NEWS
Alia Bhatt not headlining Disney’s Indian princess musical, clarifies Gurinder Chadha
NEWS
Sandra Oh onboards Aziz Ansari’s comedy film ‘Good Fortune’
Entertainment
Sonal Panwar: ‘Comedy is a cool medium’
News
New UK documentary examines racist attacks on British Indians
TOP LISTS
From Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Top 10 most-followed Indian celebrities on Instagram
NEWS
Nora Fatehi calls her FIFA closing ceremony performance ‘life-changing’
Entertainment
Billie Eilish gains followers on Instagram after her ‘close friends’ stunt
NEWS
“Would love to do it again”: Dev Patel after directorial debut film ‘Monkey…

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW