  • Thursday, March 21, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Bridgerton 3’ new teaser offers sneak peek into Kate and Anthony’s romance

Bridgerton season 3, which consists of eight episodes, will launch in two parts, the first being released on May 16 and the second on June 13.

A still from Bridgerton 3

By: Mohnish Singh

While we wait for the third installment of Bridgerton with bated breath, Netflix has teased us with a brand-new teaser in the run-up to the two-part release dates.

The one-minute video offers a glimpse of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Viscountess Kate Bridgerton (Simone Ashley) – whose love story was the centre of the show’s previous season.

In the video, which is set at a ball, Anthony approaches Kate who is speaking to his mum, Dowager Viscountess Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). He then asks his mother for a moment to dance with his “beautiful wife” and whisks a delighted Kate away.

The period drama is based on the books by Julia Quinn, with each focusing on a sibling of the Bridgerton family.

In the first season, we saw the love drama unfold between the Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor and Rege Jean Page.

Season two centered on Anthony Bridgerton’s story as he took on the challenge of finding himself a suitable wife and his love interest with leading lady Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley.

The third season of the show skips the third book in Quinn’s series about Benedict Bridgerton to focus on Colin and Penelope, who are already well known to fans of the television show.

Bridgerton season 3, which consists of eight episodes, will launch in two parts, the first being released on May 16 and the second on June 13.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.

Related Stories

FEATURES
Artists to present Assamese dance traditions at The Nehru Centre
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra shares pictures from Ram temple visit
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor recreates 90s magic of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ for heist comedy ‘Crew’
NEWS
Zayn Malik named as ambassador for Bradford City of Culture 2025
NEWS
SS Rajamouli and family experience earthquake in Japan
NEWS
Want to do a romantic Bollywood movie, says Ankita Lokhande
Entertainment
‘The Real Serpent’ dives into the complex mind of Charles Sobhraj
NEWS
Jordan Peele praises ‘Monkey Man’, says ‘Dev Patel created a world that’s gritty…
NEWS
‘Burnt Sugar’: Deepa Mehta says her next film is ‘about a woman serial…
NEWS
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor start filming ‘RC 16’
NEWS
10 Indian cities screening films showcasing LGBTQIA+ narratives
NEWS
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman to perform at IPL 2024 opening ceremony

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW