Sanjay Leela Bhansali says set for ‘Heeramandi’ biggest in his career

The grandeur of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series was seen in the actors who arrived at the premiere, in their royal woven fabrics, including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, Vicky Kaushal and many others.

Bhansali’s earlier films Devdas (2002), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018) were all grand, but Heeramandi is grander. (Photo credit: www.architecturaldigest.in)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

In a star-studded affair in Mumbai, renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali unveiled his much-anticipated debut web series Heeramandi, on Wednesday (24). The event witnessed a glittering ensemble of Bollywood’s elite, with the cast of the show gracing the red carpet with elegance and charm.

Amidst the buzz surrounding the premiere, Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself shared insights into the making of “Heeramandi” and its significance in the realm of Indian entertainment.

In an interview, Bhansali reflected on the challenges and triumphs of bringing this epic saga to life, describing it as a profound exploration of love, power, betrayal, and the relentless pursuit of freedom against the backdrop of India’s historic struggle for independence.

“This is the biggest set I have made in my life where walls have been pushed way beyond what I thought. So, I feel I have started enjoying and understanding more as my filmmaking has progressed,” said Bhansali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Architectural Digest India (@archdigestindia)

In an interview with Architectural Digest India, he said, “There are very few directors who weave architectures in the sets. My art directors, Shubhrot and Amrit get pretified when I start a film, because they are the first people who I show brains up.”

Heeramandi boasts an ensemble cast featuring seasoned actors such as Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, alongside the much-anticipated return of Fardeen Khan to the screen.

With its rich narrative and visually stunning portrayal,just a usual Bhansali production, the series promises to be a captivating journey through the corridors of history, woven together by Bhansali’s signature cinematic flair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Fardeen Khan who was out of an acting career for a long, made a comeback in Heeramandi, Dharmendra’s daughter, Esha Deol praised him stating, his performance has singled out Fardeen Khan’s performance, hailing it as spectacular.

Among the guests, Genelia Deshmukh and Esha Deol, who had the privilege of viewing the first two episodes, took to social media to express their admiration for the series. The grandeur of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series was seen in the actors who arrived at the premiere, in their royal ensemble and royal woven fabrics, including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, Vicky Kaushal and many others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

As anticipation builds for the series’ release on Netflix, fans and critics alike eagerly await to immerse themselves in the grandeur and emotion of Heeramandi, a testament to Bhansali’s unparalleled storytelling prowess and his enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language period drama television series crafted by the visionary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The narrative delves into the intricacies of the lives led by tawaifs in the vibrant yet tumultuous red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore, set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement’s struggle against the British Raj.