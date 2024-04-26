First Sikh court opens in UK to resolve family issues within community

The inauguration ceremony for the Sikh court took place last weekend at the Old Hall at Lincoln’s Inn in London, accompanied by religious chants.

Representational image from Getty

By: Vivek Mishra

British Sikh lawyers have come together to establish a new court aimed at resolving family and civil disputes within the Sikh community in the United Kingdom (UK).

Baldip Singh, a 33-year-old London-based barrister and one of the court’s founders, clarified that the court isn’t a religious tribunal but is focused on assisting Sikh families with conflicts and disputes “in line with Sikh principles.”

The newly established court, which will operate both remotely and in person, will consist of around “30 magistrates and 15 judges, most of whom will be women.”

According to the newspaper report, the magistrates will mediate between parties to negotiate settlements and direct them to courses addressing specific issues, such as low-level domestic violence, anger management, gambling, and substance misuse. These courses will be available in Punjabi as well as English.

If mediation efforts fail, cases can be brought before a Sikh court judge, who has the authority to provide legally binding judgments under the Arbitration Act. Baldip Singh emphasized that under the rules of the new court, both parties in a case must consent to participating.

Sharan Bhachu, a barrister reportedly sworn in as the “lead family judge” for the new Sikh court, stated, “We’re not here to take over and upset the English courts.”

(PTI)