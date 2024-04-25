  • Thursday, April 25, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Jane Campion to receive Pardo d’Onore Manor Award at Locarno Film Festival

The prestigious gala, to be held in Switzerland’s Locarno, will commence on August 7 and will conclude on August 17.

Jane Campion (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Oscar-winning director Jane Campion will be honoured with the Pardo d’Onore Manor Award for lifetime achievement at this year’s Locarno Film Festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the New Zealand-born filmmaker will receive the tribute on August 16 during the 77th edition of the festival.

The prestigious gala, to be held in Switzerland’s Locarno, will commence on August 7 and will conclude on August 17.

Two of Campion’s films An Angel at My Table (1990) and 1993 Palme d’Or winning global breakthrough The Piano will be screened at the festival; these films have been handpicked by the 69-year-old director.

Campion, who won the best director Oscar for The Power of the Dog in 2022, will also be a part of the panel discussion on the closing day.

In the past, filmmakers including Agnes Varda, Ken Loach, Jean-Luc Godard, Werner Herzog, Kelly Reichardt, and Harmony Korine have been feted with the Pardo d’Onore Manor Award at Locarno.

Related Stories

NEWS
‘Actress’ shelf life not limited anymore’: Manisha Koirala
NEWS
‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan hits back at critics for bold fashion choices
NEWS
Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’ leaks online amid India release uncertainty
NEWS
Ayushmann Khurrana to attend TIME100 Gala in New York
NEWS
Amitabh Bachchan receives Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra’s production ‘Women of My Billion’ to debut on Prime Video in May
NEWS
Sikh short film ‘Kaur’ set for a Hollywood remake
NEWS
‘Operation Trident’: Film based on Indian Navy’s attack during 1971 Indo-Pak War announced
NEWS
Leicester Temple hosts grand celebration for Lord Hanuman Jayanti
NEWS
M Night Shyamalan shares update on Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis
NEWS
Karan Johar: Part of my destiny to have met Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh
NEWS
Ben Kingsley, Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan to lead ‘The Thursday Murder Club’

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW