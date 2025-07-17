Aldi recall alert: Contaminated and allergen-risk products pulled from shelves in 37 US states

Highlights

Safety warnings prompt widespread Aldi product recall

Aldi has issued a series of product recalls across 37 US states following safety concerns involving undeclared allergens and potential contamination. The supermarket chain, in collaboration with suppliers and federal agencies, is urging customers to dispose of or return specific food and health products for a full refund.

The recalls are part of ongoing efforts to mitigate consumer health risks associated with allergen exposure and foreign matter contamination.

Products under recall

Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos

Recalled in partnership with Bestway Sandwiches Inc. due to possible metal contamination. Affected 20-oz boxes (UPC 4061459337471) with best-by dates of 07/03/25 and 09/25/25 were sold in 31 states.

Park Street Deli Pork Carnitas

Pulled from shelves on 21 April in association with Cargill Meat Solutions Corp, the 16 oz trays (UPC 4099100029352) were recalled due to metal contamination concerns. Affected use-by dates are 06/30/25 and 07/01/25. Available in 15 states.

Atlantic Salmon Portions with Seafood Stuffing

Manufactured by Santa Monica Seafood, this product was recalled on 27 May after undeclared soy was found. Distributed to Aldi branches in California, Nevada, and Arizona.

Casa Mamita Churro Bites Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut Cream

Recalled on 4 June by Camerican International after undeclared milk allergen was detected. Available in 13 states including Alabama, Florida, Illinois, and Tennessee.

Welby Vitamin B12

Recalled on 13 June by RV Pharma due to the presence of undeclared peanut allergen. Sold at Aldi stores across 37 states.

Health implications and expert comment

The recalls highlight the severity of risks posed by undeclared allergens. Even trace amounts can trigger significant reactions in allergic individuals.

Dr. Sebastian Lighvani, director at New York Allergy & Asthma PLLC, previously explained to Newsweek: “The allergic response is triggered when the immune system wrongly identifies a harmless substance – like milk or peanuts – as a threat, releasing inflammatory mediators that can have profound effects.”

Aldi reinforced its commitment to customer safety in a public statement: “While ALDI is committed to providing only the best quality at the lowest prices, our top priority is the safety of you and your family.”

What consumers should do

Customers who have purchased any of the recalled items are advised to:

Cease consumption immediately

Discard affected products or return them to Aldi for a full refund

Individuals who have experienced illness or allergic reactions after consuming the products should contact a healthcare provider and report their case to the FDA MedWatch programme.

Ongoing recall updates will be posted on Aldi’s official newsroom and associated government safety sites.