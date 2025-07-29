Skip to content
 
Aldi recalls frozen gyoza product over risk of glass contamination

Supermarket urges customers not to consume affected packs of Urban Eats Japanese Style Vegetable Gyoza

glass contamination recall

Customers advised to return item for a full refund

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 29, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights

  • Aldi recalls 750g packs of Urban Eats Japanese Style Vegetable Gyoza
  • Risk of illness or injury due to potential glass contamination
  • Affected product has a best-before date of 27 March 2027
  • Sold in stores across six Australian states and territories
  • Customers advised to return item for a full refund

Aldi issues urgent recall over frozen gyoza product

Aldi has announced the recall of a popular frozen food item amid fears it may contain glass. The affected product is the 750g pack of Urban Eats Japanese Style Vegetable Gyoza, with a best-before date of 27 March 2027.

The potential presence of glass poses a risk of illness or injury if consumed.

Product sold across multiple regions

The recalled item was sold in Aldi stores across New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia.

Customers who have purchased the product are strongly advised not to consume it and to return it to any Aldi store for a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required.

 glass contamination recall Customers who have purchased the product are strongly advised not to consume itAldi

Health and safety advice

Anyone concerned about their health after consuming the product should seek medical advice.

Further information is available via the Aldi Stores Food Recall Hotline on 1800 709 993.

The supermarket has apologised for the inconvenience and reiterated its commitment to product safety.

