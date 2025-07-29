Aldi recalls frozen gyoza product over risk of glass contamination

Highlights

Aldi recalls 750g packs of Urban Eats Japanese Style Vegetable Gyoza

Risk of illness or injury due to potential glass contamination

Affected product has a best-before date of 27 March 2027

Sold in stores across six Australian states and territories

Customers advised to return item for a full refund

Aldi issues urgent recall over frozen gyoza product

Aldi has announced the recall of a popular frozen food item amid fears it may contain glass. The affected product is the 750g pack of Urban Eats Japanese Style Vegetable Gyoza, with a best-before date of 27 March 2027.

The potential presence of glass poses a risk of illness or injury if consumed.

Product sold across multiple regions

The recalled item was sold in Aldi stores across New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia.

Customers who have purchased the product are strongly advised not to consume it and to return it to any Aldi store for a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required.

Health and safety advice

Anyone concerned about their health after consuming the product should seek medical advice.

Further information is available via the Aldi Stores Food Recall Hotline on 1800 709 993.

The supermarket has apologised for the inconvenience and reiterated its commitment to product safety.