Aldi issues product recall due to allergy warning

Aldi has announced a product recall for one of its food items due to allergy concerns, warning customers not to consume it. The supermarket is recalling a batch of Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter after discovering that it contains undeclared milk.

This Aldi product recall concerns the 385g packs with a use-by date of 12 April 2025. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) confirmed that the product poses a potential health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, as milk was not listed on the packaging.

The FSA stated: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund."

Cow’s milk allergy is one of the most common food allergies among young children, affecting approximately two to three per cent. Most children grow out of the allergy by the age of five, but it can be serious for those still affected.

Aldi has apologised to its customers for the error. A spokesperson said: "Our supplier is recalling Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter because it contains the allergen milk, which is not listed on the packaging. Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given. We apologise that this product did not meet our usual high standards and thank you for your co-operation."

The FSA added that Aldi has been instructed to contact relevant allergy support organisations to help spread awareness about the Aldi product recall. Furthermore, point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all Aldi stores where the affected item was sold. These notices inform customers about the reason for the recall and advise them on what steps to take.

Customers requiring further information can visit Aldi’s help page at help.aldi.co.uk/s or contact Aldi customer services by calling 0800 042 0800.

Product recalls like this one are an important part of food safety protocols. Clear labelling is essential, particularly for allergens, as missing information can pose significant health risks.

This is not the first Aldi product recall linked to allergen issues. In 2024, Aldi recalled its Soupreme Creamy Chicken Soup after it was found to potentially contain peanuts, which had not been declared on the label. Peanuts are a known cause of severe allergic reactions, and labelling mistakes involving them are taken extremely seriously.

Elsewhere in the supermarket industry, Tesco has recently responded to shortages of popular tinned goods. Throughout March, many customers reported being unable to find Tesco’s own-brand kidney beans, black beans, butter beans, cannellini beans, and chickpeas. Tesco cited supply chain disruptions but reassured shoppers that efforts were being made to resolve the shortages.

All food retailers are legally required to ensure that any allergens are clearly highlighted on packaging. When a mistake occurs, rapid action through product recalls is vital to protect public health and maintain customer confidence.

This latest Aldi product recall serves as a reminder for shoppers to regularly check recall alerts and to take prompt action when notified. Anyone who has purchased the affected Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter and who has a milk allergy should return the product immediately to receive a full refund.