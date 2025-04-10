Skip to content
Cabot Creamery Butter recalled in 7 states over contamination concerns

The detection of coli-forms in product

Cabot Creamery Butter

FDA has classified the situation as a Class III recall

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 10, 2025
Shoppers are being urged to check their fridges after a major butter brand announced a recall due to concerns over possible contamination.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, alongside Agri-Mark Inc. — the parent company of Cabot Creamery — issued a voluntary recall of the company’s butter. Tests revealed elevated levels of coliform bacteria, which is commonly associated with faecal contamination.

The detection of coliforms in food is regarded as a sign of poor hygiene practices and raises the risk of the presence of harmful pathogens. Although coliforms themselves are not typically dangerous, their presence suggests that disease-causing bacteria, viruses, or parasites might also be present.

According to the FDA’s statement, the recall affects 189 cases of Cabot Creamery’s Extra Creamy Premium Butter, Sea Salted, amounting to around 1,701 pounds of product. The butter was distributed across seven US states: Arkansas, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

The affected products were sold in 8-ounce (approximately 227-gram) cardboard packages containing two 4-ounce sticks. They carry a best-before date of 9 September 2025 and have the lot number 090925-055 printed on the label. The recalled items also feature the Universal Product Code (UPC) 0 78354 62038 0, located underneath the barcode.

Fortunately, the FDA has classified the situation as a Class III recall. This means that the use or exposure to the product is not likely to cause serious adverse health consequences. However, caution is still advised.

The FDA’s notice did not specify exact steps for consumers to follow, but standard advice for food recalls is to either discard the product safely or return it to the retailer for a full refund. As of now, there have been no reports of illnesses linked to the recalled butter.

Understanding the risks is still important. ScienceDirect explains that coliform bacteria are found in environments such as water, soil, and vegetation. While many coliforms are harmless, their presence can suggest that other more dangerous organisms — including strains of E. coli — may be present.

The Mayo Clinic highlights that while most types of E. coli cause only mild symptoms such as short-lived diarrhoea, some strains can lead to more serious health issues, including severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhoea, and vomiting.

Certain groups are at greater risk of complications from exposure to contaminated food. Children, the elderly, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems should exercise particular caution. Anyone experiencing symptoms like diarrhoea, stomach pain, nausea, or vomiting after consuming butter from the affected batch should seek medical attention without delay.

In general, the presence of coliforms in food points to a hygiene lapse during processing, which could allow harmful pathogens to enter the food chain. Food safety experts stress the importance of maintaining rigorous standards in food production to protect public health.

Cabot Creamery, a well-known name particularly in the northeastern United States, has apologised for the issue and is cooperating fully with regulatory authorities. The company has promised to review its processes to prevent a recurrence.

In the meantime, consumers are urged to check their fridges and freezers. If you find any 8-ounce packages of Cabot Creamery Extra Creamy Premium Butter, Sea Salted, with the lot number 090925-055 and best-before date of 9 September 2025, you should not consume them.

Instead, safely dispose of the product or return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

Cabot Creamery Butter recall

Product: Extra Creamy Premium Butter, Sea Salted

Packaging: 8-ounce cardboard boxes (two 4-ounce sticks)

Quantity Recalled: 189 cases (1,701 pounds)

Reason for Recall: Elevated coliform bacteria levels (potential faecal contamination)

Affected States: Arkansas, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont

Action: Discard or return for refund

