Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Indian-American Zohran Mamdani secures Democratic nomination for New York City mayor

“In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it's done. My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honoured to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City,” Mamdani said.

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani, a state assemblyman from Queens and the son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani, announced his win on Tuesday night.

X/@ZohranKMamdani
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 25, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

INDIAN-AMERICAN lawmaker Zohran Kwame Mamdani has declared victory in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo.

Mamdani, a state assemblyman from Queens and the son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani, announced his win on Tuesday night.

“In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it's done. My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honoured to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City,” Mamdani said in a post on X.

US senator Bernie Sanders congratulated Mamdani and his supporters for what he called an “extraordinary campaign.”

“You took on the political, economic and media Establishment – and you beat them. Now it's on to victory in the general election,” Sanders said.

Victory speech and concession

Speaking at a victory event in Queens, Mamdani said, > “My friends, we have done it. I will be your Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City. We have won from Harlem to Bay Ridge,” according to a report in the New York Times.

Cuomo, conceding the race, said, > “Tonight was not our night. Tonight is his night. He deserved it. He won.”

Background and previous work

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, was born in Uganda and raised in New York City.

His campaign website states that he has worked for the working class both inside and outside the legislature. His efforts include joining taxi drivers in a hunger strike that led to more than USD 450 million in debt relief, securing over USD 100 million in the state budget for better subway services and a successful fare-free bus pilot, and helping stop a proposed dirty power plant in the city.

“The cost of living is crushing working people, but Zohran believes that government can lower costs and make life easier in our city — he'll use every tool available to bring down the rent, create world-class public transit, and make it easier to raise a family,” the website states.

Key campaign promises

As Mayor, Mamdani has promised to freeze rent for all stabilised tenants and use city resources to increase housing availability and reduce rent.

His campaign has also proposed permanently fare-free buses. He plans to do this by expanding bus lanes, adding bus queue jump signals, and creating dedicated loading zones to prevent double parking.

Mamdani also pledged free childcare for all New Yorkers from six weeks to five years old and said the programme would include high-quality services for all families.

In response to rising food prices, his campaign promises a city-owned grocery store network that will focus on keeping prices low instead of making a profit.

Revenue plan

The campaign says the cost-of-living proposals will be funded through a new revenue plan.

It includes raising the corporate tax rate to match New Jersey’s 11.5 per cent, which the campaign says would bring in USD 5 billion. It also includes a flat 2 per cent tax on the top 1 per cent of earners – those making above USD 1 million annually. Currently, city income tax rates do not vary much between those making USD 50,000 and USD 50 million, the campaign says.

Additional funds would be raised through procurement reform, ending no-bid contracts, increasing tax audits, and collecting fines from corrupt landlords, which the campaign estimates could add another USD 1 billion.

“New York is too expensive. Zohran will lower costs and make life easier,” his campaign platform states.

(With inputs from PTI)

democratic primary for ny mayorindian-american politiciansnew york citynew york mayoral racezohran mamdani

Related News

child-vaccination-india-iStock
Asia

Over 1.4 million unvaccinated children in India in 2023: Lancet study

charli xcx
Entertainment

7 ways Charli XCX made Valentino’s Puffer Gloss the standout beauty trend of 2025

M&S launches strawberries
Food

M&S launches strawberries and cream sandwich ahead of Wimbledon

Shubhanshu Shukla Honors India with Swades Song in Space
Entertainment

Shubhanshu Shukla plays Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Swades' song during historic Axiom-4 space mission launch

More For You

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla, 39, an Indian Air Force pilot, is now the first astronaut from India to travel to the ISS. (Photo credit: ISRO Spaceflight)

Shubhanshu Shukla becomes first Indian to fly to International Space Station

INDIAN astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members were launched into space early on Wednesday aboard the Axiom-4 mission. The crew lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, at around 2:30 am EDT (0630 GMT), marking the latest commercial mission organised by Axiom Space in collaboration with SpaceX.

The mission is carrying astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary to the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time. The launch was carried out using a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, named “Grace” by the Axiom crew, mounted on a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket.

Keep ReadingShow less
Root Headingley

England ended the fifth day on 373-5, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Getty Images

England complete record chase to beat India in first Test at Headingley

BEN DUCKETT’s 149 helped England chase down a record target of 371 to beat India by five wickets in the first Test at Headingley on Tuesday.

England became the first team in over 60,000 first-class matches to concede five individual centuries and still win the game.

Keep ReadingShow less
starmer-bangladesh-migration
Sir Keir Starmer
Getty Images

Comment: Can Starmer turn Windrush promises into policy?

Anniversaries can catalyse action. The government appointed the first Windrush Commissioner last week, shortly before Windrush Day, this year marking the 77th anniversary of the ship’s arrival in Britain.

The Windrush generation came to Britain believing what the law said – that they were British subjects, with equal rights in the mother country. But they were to discover a different reality – not just in the 1950s, but in this century too. It is five years since Wendy Williams proposed this external oversight in her review of the lessons of the Windrush scandal. The delay has damaged confidence in the compensation scheme. Williams’ proposal had been for a broader Migrants Commissioner role, since the change needed in Home Office culture went beyond the treatment of the Windrush generation itself.

Keep ReadingShow less
Air-India-crash-victims

Mourners carry the coffins of victims who died in the Air India Flight 171 crash, for funeral ceremony in Ahmedabad on June 21, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Air India crash: All but one of 260 victims identified

AUTHORITIES in Gujarat said on Tuesday they had identified 259 out of the 260 victims recovered after the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier this month.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was heading to London’s Gatwick Airport when it crashed shortly after take-off on June 12.

Keep ReadingShow less
Iran Israel conflict

Emergency personnel work at an impacted residential site, following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, amid the Israel-Iran conflict, in Be'er Sheva, Israel June 24, 2025.

Reuters

Israel orders strikes on Tehran after Iran missile attack amid ceasefire

ISRAELI defence minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday he had instructed the military to strike targets in Tehran after Iran fired missiles, violating a ceasefire that had come into effect following 12 days of war.

"In light of Iran’s blatant violation of the ceasefire declared by the President of the United States — through the launch of missiles toward Israel — and in accordance with the Israeli government's policy to respond forcefully to any breach, I have instructed the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)... to continue high-intensity operations targeting regime assets and terror infrastructure in Tehran," Katz said.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc