Indian-American Zohran Mamdani secures Democratic nomination for New York City mayor

INDIAN-AMERICAN lawmaker Zohran Kwame Mamdani has declared victory in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo.

Mamdani, a state assemblyman from Queens and the son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani, announced his win on Tuesday night.

“In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it's done. My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honoured to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City,” Mamdani said in a post on X.

US senator Bernie Sanders congratulated Mamdani and his supporters for what he called an “extraordinary campaign.”

“You took on the political, economic and media Establishment – and you beat them. Now it's on to victory in the general election,” Sanders said.

Victory speech and concession

Speaking at a victory event in Queens, Mamdani said, > “My friends, we have done it. I will be your Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City. We have won from Harlem to Bay Ridge,” according to a report in the New York Times.

Cuomo, conceding the race, said, > “Tonight was not our night. Tonight is his night. He deserved it. He won.”

Background and previous work

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, was born in Uganda and raised in New York City.

His campaign website states that he has worked for the working class both inside and outside the legislature. His efforts include joining taxi drivers in a hunger strike that led to more than USD 450 million in debt relief, securing over USD 100 million in the state budget for better subway services and a successful fare-free bus pilot, and helping stop a proposed dirty power plant in the city.

“The cost of living is crushing working people, but Zohran believes that government can lower costs and make life easier in our city — he'll use every tool available to bring down the rent, create world-class public transit, and make it easier to raise a family,” the website states.

Key campaign promises

As Mayor, Mamdani has promised to freeze rent for all stabilised tenants and use city resources to increase housing availability and reduce rent.

His campaign has also proposed permanently fare-free buses. He plans to do this by expanding bus lanes, adding bus queue jump signals, and creating dedicated loading zones to prevent double parking.

Mamdani also pledged free childcare for all New Yorkers from six weeks to five years old and said the programme would include high-quality services for all families.

In response to rising food prices, his campaign promises a city-owned grocery store network that will focus on keeping prices low instead of making a profit.

Revenue plan

The campaign says the cost-of-living proposals will be funded through a new revenue plan.

It includes raising the corporate tax rate to match New Jersey’s 11.5 per cent, which the campaign says would bring in USD 5 billion. It also includes a flat 2 per cent tax on the top 1 per cent of earners – those making above USD 1 million annually. Currently, city income tax rates do not vary much between those making USD 50,000 and USD 50 million, the campaign says.

Additional funds would be raised through procurement reform, ending no-bid contracts, increasing tax audits, and collecting fines from corrupt landlords, which the campaign estimates could add another USD 1 billion.

“New York is too expensive. Zohran will lower costs and make life easier,” his campaign platform states.

