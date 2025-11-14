Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Muhammad Yunus announces referendum alongside Bangladesh parliamentary polls

The reform document, known as the "July Charter" after the uprising that ousted Hasina, has triggered debate among political parties before the vote.

Muhammad Yunus

Yunus, 85, said he had inherited a "completely broken down" political system after taking charge following an uprising last year

AFP via Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraNov 14, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

BANGLADESH will hold a referendum on its proposed democratic reform charter on the same day as the parliamentary election in February 2026, interim leader Muhammad Yunus said on Thursday.

Yunus, 85, said he had inherited a "completely broken down" political system after taking charge following an uprising last year. He has described the reform charter as central to his tenure and argued it is necessary to avoid a return to authoritarian rule.

"We have decided... that the referendum will be held on the same day as the next parliamentary elections," Yunus said in a national address. "This will not hinder the goal of reform in any way. The elections will be more festive and affordable."

Political parties are preparing for the polls amid rising tensions.

Earlier on Thursday, the chief prosecutor in the crimes against humanity case against fugitive former prime minister Sheikh Hasina said the verdict would be delivered on November 17. Hasina, 78, has stayed in India and ignored court orders to return for trial on charges of ordering a deadly crackdown during the failed attempt to stop the student-led uprising that removed her from office.

"We hope the court will exercise its prudence and wisdom, that the thirst for justice will be fulfilled, and that this verdict will mark an end to crimes against humanity," chief prosecutor Tajul Islam told reporters.

Hasina has rejected all charges and called the proceedings a "jurisprudential joke".

The reform document, known as the "July Charter" after the uprising that ousted Hasina, has triggered debate among political parties before the vote.

The plan proposes stronger checks and balances between the executive, judiciary and legislature, a two-term limit for prime ministers and wider presidential powers. It also seeks constitutional recognition of Bangladesh as a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country.

Voters will give their views through one question divided into four parts. "If the majority vote in the referendum is 'yes', a Constitutional Reform Council will be formed," Yunus said. He added that the council would be responsible for amending the constitution in parliament.

"We, the living, should not tarnish the glory of the unity that the countrymen built by standing tall in the face of death against fascism", he said.

Yunus has said the election, the first since Hasina was overthrown, will be held in early February. The Election Commission is expected to fix the date in December.

The referendum announcement has frustrated some groups that wanted the reforms approved before the election. "Muhammad Yunus has failed to fulfil the desire of the people," said Mia Golam Parwar, a senior leader of Jamaat-E-Islami. "The crisis may deepen."

Hasina's outlawed Awami League had called for a nationwide "lockdown" on Thursday. Security forces were deployed around the court, with armoured vehicles at checkpoints.

Several crude bomb attacks have been reported across Dhaka this month, including petrol bombs targeting buildings linked to the Yunus government, buses and Christian sites.

(With inputs from agencies)

july chartermuhammad yunusreferendumsheikh hasinabangladesh

Related News

Thousands of doctors begin five-day strike across England
News

Thousands of doctors begin five-day strike across England

David Szalay wins Booker Prize 2025 for Flesh, hailed by judges as a rare novel about men and meaning
News

David Szalay wins Booker Prize 2025 for Flesh, hailed by judges as a rare novel about men and meaning

The Bhavan appeals to council over new parking curbs
News

The Bhavan appeals to council over new parking curbs

King Charles leads Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph
News

King Charles leads Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph

More For You

Asim Munir
Security personnel stand beside a poster of Pakistani Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, during a rally to express solidarity with Pakistan's armed forces, in Islamabad on May 14, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images

Pakistan approves lifetime immunity for president and army chief

PAKISTAN's parliament on Thursday approved a constitutional amendment granting lifetime immunity to the president and the current army chief. Critics said the move weakens democratic checks and judicial oversight.

The 27th amendment, passed with a two-thirds majority, also creates a new Chief of Defence Forces role and sets up a Federal Constitutional Court.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us