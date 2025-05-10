Food recalled by UK supermarkets over allergy and contamination fears

Skip to content
UK Supermarkets Recall Food Over Allergy and Contamination Concerns

The FSA has urged consumers not to eat any of the affected products

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 10, 2025
Several well-known food products have been recalled from UK supermarkets in recent weeks due to safety concerns, with customers urged to return affected items for a full refund. The recalls were prompted by potential contamination with plastic or glass, incorrect labelling of allergens, or packaging errors. Notices have been issued by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) for products sold by Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and others.

Beef lasagne mix-up

Giovanni Rana (UK) Ltd has recalled La Famiglia Rana Slow-Cooked Braised Beef Lasagne due to a packaging error. Some 700g packs may contain Prawn & Lobster Lasagne instead, posing a serious risk to individuals with shellfish allergies. The affected products carry the batch code L0B510816 and a best before date of 17 June 2025. The lasagne was sold in supermarkets including Tesco and Morrisons.

Allergen risk in pita chips

Vadouvan Pita Chips by Ottolenghi, the food brand run by Israeli-British chef Yotam Ottolenghi, have been recalled due to undeclared allergens. The product contains celery and mustard, which are not listed on the label. This could pose a risk to those with allergies to either ingredient. The affected 150g packs carry batch codes 290525 and 300525, with best before dates of 28, 29, and 30 May 2025. The chips are sold on Ottolenghi’s website and other outlets.

Glass found in pasta sauce

Organico Realfoods has recalled its Organic Alla Norma Sauce over fears it may contain pieces of glass. The product, sold in 350g jars, is considered unsafe for consumption. It has the batch code 140227 and a best before date of 14 February 2027. The sauce was available from retailers including Ocado. This recall follows a similar case in March involving jars of Kelly Loves sushi ginger, which were also recalled over potential glass contamination.

Chilli oil dipping mix contains peanuts

PandaFresh has issued a recall for its CuiHong Chilli Oil Dipping Mix (also known as CuiHong Spicy Dip), as it contains peanuts not declared on the packaging. This poses a risk to anyone with a peanut allergy. The 10g packs have best before dates of 9 August, 10 August, and 12 October 2025.

Incorrect date on chicken slices

Asda has recalled its Hot and Spicy Chicken Breast Slices due to an incorrect use-by date printed on the packaging. The 160g packs listed 30 May 2025 as the expiry date, which could lead to customers unknowingly consuming the product beyond its safe period. Customers are advised to return the item for a full refund, even without a receipt.

Plastic found in sausages

Morrisons has recalled its The Best 6 Thick Cumberland Sausages due to the potential presence of blue plastic fragments. The affected 400g packs have a best before date of 1 May 2025. The presence of plastic poses a potential choking hazard, particularly for children, and could also lead to contamination when heated.

The FSA has urged consumers not to eat any of the affected products and to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

