Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Coca-Cola recalls nearly 900 cases due to plastic contamination

The presence of foreign materials, such as plastic, in food or drink products can pose health risks

Coca-Cola Issues Recall for 900 Cases Due to Plastic Contamination

The recall is classified as a Class II event by the FDA

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 26, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has initiated a recall of nearly 900 cases of Coca-Cola Original Taste due to potential contamination with plastic. The recall affects 864 12-pack cases of Coca-Cola, which were distributed to retailers in Illinois and Wisconsin. The recall was announced on 6th March 2025, and is currently still in progress, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall is classified as a Class II event by the FDA, which means that while the risk of severe health consequences is considered low, consumers may still experience temporary or reversible adverse effects. Plastic contamination in beverages poses a number of risks, including the potential for choking, oral injuries, or gastrointestinal discomfort if consumed.

Details of the Coca-Cola recall

The specific product involved in this recall is Coca-Cola Original Taste, packaged in 12-ounce (355 mL) cans. These cans are sold in 12-pack cases, and each case can be identified by the product codes provided by the manufacturer.

The recalled Coca-Cola product has the following identifiers:

  • Product description: 12 Fl Oz. (355 mL) cans, packaged in 12-can packs
  • Can UPC: 0 49000-00634 6
  • 12-pack UPC: 0 49000-02890 4
  • Date code: SEP2925MDA
  • Time stamp: 1100–1253

The recall notice issued by Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling advises both consumers and businesses not to consume, sell, or distribute the recalled products. Those who may have purchased the affected Coca-Cola packs should check their inventory for the specific date code and time stamp. Anyone who finds they have the recalled product is urged to return it to the point of purchase or to dispose of it safely.

Consumer safety concerns

The presence of foreign materials, such as plastic, in food or drink products can pose health risks. In this case, the main concerns include the potential for choking or injury to the mouth or throat if plastic is ingested. While the recall is classified as a Class II event, which indicates that the chance of severe health issues is unlikely, it is still possible for consumers to experience minor health effects if the contaminated product is consumed.

Common symptoms that could arise from ingesting foreign materials like plastic include difficulty swallowing, discomfort in the throat or mouth, or, in more serious cases, gastrointestinal distress. If consumers experience any adverse reactions after consuming the recalled Coca-Cola product, they are advised to seek medical advice immediately.

What to do if you have the recalled product

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling and the FDA have provided guidance for those who may have purchased the affected Coca-Cola packs. Consumers should avoid consuming the product and instead check the product's packaging for the date code "SEP2925MDA" and the time stamp between 1100 and 1253. If the affected product is identified, it should not be consumed or sold. Customers are encouraged to return the product to the retailer for a refund or safely dispose of it.

Businesses and retailers who have received the affected product are also advised to check their stock for the identified date code and remove any recalled Coca-Cola products from shelves. Retailers should refrain from selling or distributing the recalled Coca-Cola cans to consumers and contact Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling for instructions on how to handle the affected stock.

The Coca-Cola recall and its implications

This recall affects consumers in two US states, Illinois and Wisconsin, though it is important for consumers and businesses in nearby regions to remain vigilant. While the FDA has categorised this recall as Class II, meaning it poses a lower risk of serious health consequences, it still highlights the importance of product safety and quality control within the food and beverage industry.

Contamination with foreign materials, even non-toxic ones like plastic, can pose a danger to public health, particularly when it comes to widely consumed products such as Coca-Cola. This recall serves as a reminder for both manufacturers and consumers to be vigilant about potential safety concerns and to take swift action in the event of contamination.

The recall is expected to continue until all affected products have been removed from store shelves and from consumers' homes. Consumers are encouraged to keep an eye on any updates from the FDA or Coca-Cola regarding the recall, and to report any incidents related to the recalled product to the FDA’s reporting system.

Consumer action and safety measures

The Coca-Cola recall, which affects nearly 900 cases of Coca-Cola Original Taste due to potential plastic contamination, has raised concerns for consumers in Illinois and Wisconsin. While the risk of serious health outcomes is considered low, consumers are urged to check their purchases for the affected date code and time stamp, and to return or dispose of the product if it is identified.

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling and the FDA are working to ensure the safety of consumers, and all those affected by the recall are advised to remain vigilant and follow the provided guidance. If any adverse effects are experienced after consuming the product, seeking medical attention is recommended.

contaminationfdahealth risksmedical adviceplasticsymptomstime stampcoca cola recall

Related News

US officials arrive in India for key trade talks ahead of tariff deadline
US

US officials arrive in India for key trade talks ahead of tariff deadline

Lower Thames Crossing
News

Largest UK road tunnel gets government approval

Laurence Fox charged over explicit image of Narinder Kaur
Entertainment

Laurence Fox charged for sharing explicit image of Narinder Kaur

Dense fog warning
Trending

Dense fog warning issued across parts of Britain, commuters urged to take caution

More For You

Listeria

Health officials have launched an investigation to determine the full extent of the contamination

Getty Images

3 dead, 5 seriously ill due to listeria after eating chocolate dessert

Three people have died and five others have fallen seriously ill following a listeria outbreak linked to a chocolate dessert supplied to NHS hospitals across the UK. Health officials have launched an investigation to determine the full extent of the contamination, which has prompted a nationwide recall of chilled desserts from hospitals and care homes.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has identified mousses and ice creams made by Cool Delight Desserts as the suspected source of the listeria outbreak. This recall covers all chilled desserts including mousses, ice creams, ice cream rolls, and yoghurts supplied by the company to NHS facilities. The action is being taken as a precaution while health authorities continue their investigation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Top 5 foods that support healthy ageing

Age gracefully and enjoy a healthier, more vibrant life.

iStock

Top 5 foods that support healthy ageing


Ageing is an inevitable part of life, but how we age can be influenced by our lifestyle choices, especially our diet. Incorporating nutrient-rich foods into your daily meals can help slow down the ageing process, boost vitality, and reduce the risk of age-related diseases. Here are the top 5 foods that support healthy ageing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wes Streeting says mental health conditions are overdiagnosed, sparks debate

Streeting’s comments have drawn a mixed response

Getty Images

Wes Streeting says mental health conditions are overdiagnosed, sparks debate

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has sparked controversy by suggesting that mental health conditions are being overdiagnosed, leading to too many people being "written off." Streeting’s comments, made during an appearance on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, coincide with the government’s preparations to introduce significant welfare reforms aimed at reducing the benefits bill.

Streeting’s remarks come as more than half of the rise in working-age disability claims since the Covid pandemic is attributed to mental health or behavioural conditions, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. The government is expected to tighten eligibility criteria for Personal Independence Payments (PIP), the primary benefit for working-age adults with long-term disabilities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tanya Mehra: Online mom influencer making a major impact

Tanya Mehra

Tanya Mehra: Online mom influencer making a major impact

CERTIFIED child nutritionist Tanya Mehra’s mission to empower parents led her to become a popular mom influencer.

The online star has used her own life experiences and divorce to inspire parents, especially single mothers, to break free from toxic relationships, stand up for themselves, and achieve financial independence. She also offers top childcare tips, tackles taboos, and discusses the challenges of motherhood.

Keep ReadingShow less
NHS Greenlights New Daily Pill for Endometriosis Relief

This new pill can be taken at home

iStock

NHS approves new daily pill for endometriosis treatment in the UK

A new daily pill, relugolix-estradiol-norethisterone, designed to treat endometriosis, has been approved for use across England’s NHS. This medication provides a convenient and effective alternative to traditional treatments, offering relief for women suffering from this painful condition.

A Breakthrough in Endometriosis Care

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc