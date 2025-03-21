Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Frozen vegetable lasagne recalled from Iceland due to potential plastic contamination

Food recalls like this one are a vital aspect of maintaining public health and safety

Frozen vegetable lasagne

The FSA has urged customers to check if they have bought the affected lasagne and return it to the store from which it was purchased

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 21, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Vegetable lasagnes sold in Iceland supermarkets are being urgently recalled over concerns they may contain hard pieces of plastic, which could pose a risk to consumers. The recall applies to 400g packs of the lasagne with best-before dates of 23 July 2026 and 30 July 2026. Shoppers who purchased these specific products are being advised not to eat them and to return them to the store for a full refund.

Food Standards Agency issues warning

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a precautionary recall notice, alerting customers to the potential hazard posed by the contaminated lasagnes. The agency explained that the product might contain hard plastic, making it unsafe for consumption. The FSA emphasised that only the products with the specified best-before dates are affected by the recall.

In the notice, the FSA stated, “We are taking the precautionary measure of recalling the date codes of the above product because it may contain hard pieces of plastic, making it unsafe to eat.” The notice clarified that only the best-before-date codes listed are involved in the recall.

The FSA has urged customers to check if they have bought the affected lasagne and return it to the store from which it was purchased. Iceland is offering a full refund, and no receipt is required. To assist customers in identifying the product, the FSA suggested taking a photo of the recall notice or writing down the relevant product details before returning it.

Plastic contamination risks

Plastic is frequently used in the packaging of ready meals, but when hard plastic finds its way into food, especially when heated, it can pose significant health risks. Consuming fragments of hard plastic can lead to physical injuries, such as choking or internal damage. This recall is a preventive measure to ensure that no one is harmed by consuming the affected products.

Iceland’s response to the recall

Iceland, a leading high-street supermarket chain in the UK, has taken swift action in response to the recall. The company has made it clear that customer safety is its top priority, urging anyone who has purchased the affected vegetable lasagne to return it to their nearest Iceland store. A full refund will be provided without requiring a receipt, simplifying the process for customers.

The recall highlights the ongoing commitment of retailers and food safety authorities like the FSA to uphold stringent safety standards. By responding quickly and efficiently to potential food hazards, Iceland demonstrates its dedication to ensuring the well-being of its customers.

Simple return process for customers

Customers who have purchased the affected lasagnes are encouraged to return them directly to the Iceland store where they were bought. The return process has been made straightforward, with no receipt needed to receive a full refund. This ensures that the recall is as accessible as possible for all customers.

In food recalls of this nature, consumers are usually advised not to dispose of the product at home but to return it to the retailer. This not only ensures proper handling of the affected items but also allows the retailer to track the recall more effectively.

Mention of cat food recall

In a related case, Savage Cat, a pet food brand in the US, recently issued a recall for its raw chicken cat food due to potential bird flu contamination. While this case involves a different type of product, it serves as a reminder of the ongoing vigilance required by food safety authorities worldwide to protect both consumers and pets.

The importance of food safety

Food recalls like this one are a vital aspect of maintaining public health and safety. They ensure that products deemed unsafe are quickly removed from store shelves and from consumers’ homes. The cooperation of consumers in identifying and returning potentially dangerous items is crucial in helping retailers and regulators mitigate any risks.

The recall of Iceland’s vegetable lasagne serves as a reminder to stay informed about food safety alerts and to act promptly if a product you have purchased is found to be unsafe. Food safety regulations and recall measures exist to protect the public, and swift action by retailers and consumers alike can help prevent harm.

For now, anyone with a potentially affected vegetable lasagne is urged to check their freezer and return the product to Iceland for a full refund. This proactive step ensures that consumer safety remains a top priority in the food industry.

chokingfood standards agencyfull refundhard plasticiceland supermarketsrisk to consumersswift actionunsafe for consumptionurgently recalledvegetable lasagneslasagne recalled

Related News

Zendaya & Tom Holland
Entertainment

Zendaya’s half-sister calls her and Tom Holland an ‘odd couple,’ opens up about family rift

Indian court rules that a wife watching porn is not grounds for divorce
Asia

Indian court rules that a wife watching porn is not grounds for divorce

uk migrant workers
News

UK visa scams leave Kerala migrant care workers struggling

How To Overcome An Addiction
Sponsored Feature

How To Overcome An Addiction

More For You

McDonald's Shamrock shake

Shamrock Shake for a two-week run

McDonald's UK

McDonald's Shamrock shake makes its UK debut

After last year’s successful release of the Grimace Shake, McDonald’s UK has turned to green, launching the limited-edition Shamrock Shake for a two-week run. This festive mint-flavored treat, a St. Patrick’s Day tradition in the U.S., has now made its way to the UK, with fans eager to get their hands on this iconic shake before it disappears.

The Shamrock Shake combines a cool peppermint syrup with McDonald’s signature creamy milkshake base, offering a refreshing and unique flavor experience. The shake’s bright green color captures the spirit of spring and St. Patrick’s Day, making it the perfect treat for the season.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lab-grown food may hit UK shelves in two years

The FSA aims to approve two lab-grown products within two years.

iStock

Lab-grown food may hit UK shelves in two years

In a world where technology is reshaping every aspect of our lives, it’s no surprise that the food on our plates is next in line for a revolution. Lab-grown meat, dairy, and even sugar could be available for human consumption in the UK within the next two years, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA). This development marks a significant milestone in the journey towards sustainable and innovative food production. But as the UK prepares to embrace this futuristic fare, questions about safety, ethics, and environmental impact loom large.

What is lab-grown food?

Lab-grown food, also known as cultivated or cell-based food, is produced by cultivating animal or plant cells in controlled environments. For example, meat is grown from animal cells in bioreactors, while sugar alternatives can be created by modifying yeast or other microorganisms. These products are designed to replicate the taste, texture, and nutritional profile of traditional foods but without the need for large-scale farming or animal slaughter.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian food tours in the UK

From iconic Indian curry houses to bustling markets

iStock

Top 5 Indian food tours in the UK

The UK is filled with hidden spice trails, from iconic curry houses to bustling markets, where the air is thick with the scent of sizzling spices and tempting aromas. If you’re ready to indulge your taste buds while uncovering a little piece of India, these are the best Indian food tours in the UK that you won’t want to miss.

1. Brick Lane: The iconic curry capital

Keep ReadingShow less
Top Indian dishes taking over the UK

A variety of Indian dishes served on a table.

iStock

Top Indian dishes taking over the UK

In the UK, a new wave of Indian-inspired comfort food takes over kitchens, restaurants, and street food stalls. From Keema toasties to Butter Chicken Biryani, these dishes blend nostalgia with innovation, offering a taste of home-cooked flavors in fresh and exciting ways.

So, what’s driving this trend? A mix of cultural nostalgia, global fusion, and a craving for bold, hearty flavors. Let’s take a closer look at how these Indian-inspired comfort dishes are making their way onto British plates.

Keep ReadingShow less
What makes Biryani different from Pulao? Know the uniqueness of these Indian rice dishes

What makes Biryani different from Pulao? Know the uniqueness of these Indian rice dishes

Vibhuti Pathak

The rice preparations, Biryani and Pulao are two delicious dishes loved around the world, each with its special taste. Originating in the Indian subcontinent, these dishes have changed over the years, influenced by various cultures. Even though both are made with rice, the flavours, and their history make them unique in the world of food.

It is often argued that these two dishes are the same and there is only one difference of addition of meat pieces. But in reality, these two are similar but unique in the aspects like type of rice grains, spices and the method to cook these preparations.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc