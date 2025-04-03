8 packaged foods recalled in UK in the last month

Food recalls in the UK are issued when products pose risks to consumers. These risks can range from contamination to allergen mislabelling, and staying informed about these recalls is crucial for consumer safety. Recent recalls emphasize the importance of vigilance when purchasing and consuming food items. If you’ve recently stocked up on groceries, it’s time to check your pantry and fridge to ensure none of the items listed below are affected.

1. Tony’s Chocolonely Chocolate Bars

On April 2, 2025, Tony’s Chocolonely recalled its Dark Almond Sea Salt & Everything Bar after discovering small stones in the product. The presence of foreign objects in food can pose serious risks, such as dental damage or choking hazards. The company has urged customers to return the affected items immediately to avoid potential harm. If you have recently purchased this product, check your packaging and return it to the store where it was bought for a full refund.

2. Sainsbury’s Belgian Milk Chocolate Honeycomb Pretzel

On April 1, 2025, Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Belgian Milk Chocolate Honeycomb Pretzel was recalled due to potential metal fragments found in the product. The presence of metal contaminants in food can cause serious injuries, such as cuts or internal harm if swallowed. If you have purchased this product, do not consume it. Instead, return it to your nearest Sainsbury’s store for a full refund.

3. Lidl BBQ Pork Scratchings

On March 28, 2025, Lidl’s Sol & Mar Chicharricos BBQ Pork Scratchings were recalled over concerns of salmonella contamination. Salmonella is a bacteria that can lead to food poisoning, causing symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and fever. Individuals with weakened immune systems, including young children and the elderly, are particularly at risk of severe illness. Customers are strongly advised to check their snack stash and return any affected products to the store immediately.

4. Isle of Mull Hebridean Blue Cheese

On March 28, 2025, Hebridean Blue Cheese from Isle of Mull Cheese was recalled after tests detected shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC). STEC is a dangerous bacterium that can lead to severe gastrointestinal illness, with symptoms such as bloody diarrhoea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps. In severe cases, it can cause kidney failure. If you have purchased this cheese, do not consume it and return it to the retailer for a refund.

5. Ruffles Sabor a Jamón Crisps

On March 28, 2025, imported Ruffles Sabor a Jamón Crisps were recalled due to undeclared milk and soya allergens. Individuals who are allergic to these ingredients rely on accurate food labelling to avoid severe allergic reactions. Consuming undeclared allergens can lead to symptoms ranging from mild digestive discomfort to life-threatening anaphylactic shock. If you or someone in your household has a milk or soya allergy, check your snack supply and return the affected products to the store for a refund.

6. Tesco Free From Meal Kits

On March 25, 2025, Tesco’s Free From Meal Kit range faced a recall after it was discovered that soya had not been declared on the packaging. Many individuals with food allergies rely on Free From ranges to ensure safe consumption, so this mislabelling poses a serious health risk. Customers with a soya allergy should not consume the product and should return it for a refund. Tesco has assured customers that they are reviewing labelling processes to prevent similar incidents in the future.

7. Sofra Garlic Powder

On March 24, 2025, Damasgate Wholesale’s Sofra Garlic Powder was recalled after tests revealed the presence of undeclared peanuts. Peanuts are a severe allergen, and even trace amounts can cause life-threatening reactions in sensitive individuals. Symptoms of peanut allergies can include difficulty breathing, swelling, and anaphylaxis, which requires immediate medical attention. Anyone with a peanut allergy should check their spice rack and return the product for a refund.

8. Hogan’s Turkey burgers

On March 21, 2025, Hogan’s Turkey Farm recalled its turkey burgers due to the presence of sulphur dioxide, which was not disclosed on the label. Sulphites are commonly used as preservatives in food, but they can trigger severe allergic reactions and asthma symptoms in sensitive individuals. Anyone who is sulphite-sensitive should return the product immediately. Hogan’s Turkey Farm has apologised for the oversight and is working to correct labelling issues.

Stay safe, check before you eat!

These food recalls show how important it is to check labels and stay updated on safety alerts. To protect yourself, always look out for recall notices on packaging, return unsafe products for a refund, and follow updates from the Food Standards Agency (FSA). Staying informed can help keep you and your family safe.