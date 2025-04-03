Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

8 packaged foods recalled in UK in the last month

The latest UK food recalls highlight serious risks

8 packaged foods recalled in UK in the last month

These food recalls show how important it is to check labels and stay updated on safety alerts

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 03, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Food recalls in the UK are issued when products pose risks to consumers. These risks can range from contamination to allergen mislabelling, and staying informed about these recalls is crucial for consumer safety. Recent recalls emphasize the importance of vigilance when purchasing and consuming food items. If you’ve recently stocked up on groceries, it’s time to check your pantry and fridge to ensure none of the items listed below are affected.

1. Tony’s Chocolonely Chocolate Bars

On April 2, 2025, Tony’s Chocolonely recalled its Dark Almond Sea Salt & Everything Bar after discovering small stones in the product. The presence of foreign objects in food can pose serious risks, such as dental damage or choking hazards. The company has urged customers to return the affected items immediately to avoid potential harm. If you have recently purchased this product, check your packaging and return it to the store where it was bought for a full refund.

2. Sainsbury’s Belgian Milk Chocolate Honeycomb Pretzel

On April 1, 2025, Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Belgian Milk Chocolate Honeycomb Pretzel was recalled due to potential metal fragments found in the product. The presence of metal contaminants in food can cause serious injuries, such as cuts or internal harm if swallowed. If you have purchased this product, do not consume it. Instead, return it to your nearest Sainsbury’s store for a full refund.

3. Lidl BBQ Pork Scratchings

On March 28, 2025, Lidl’s Sol & Mar Chicharricos BBQ Pork Scratchings were recalled over concerns of salmonella contamination. Salmonella is a bacteria that can lead to food poisoning, causing symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and fever. Individuals with weakened immune systems, including young children and the elderly, are particularly at risk of severe illness. Customers are strongly advised to check their snack stash and return any affected products to the store immediately.

4. Isle of Mull Hebridean Blue Cheese

On March 28, 2025, Hebridean Blue Cheese from Isle of Mull Cheese was recalled after tests detected shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC). STEC is a dangerous bacterium that can lead to severe gastrointestinal illness, with symptoms such as bloody diarrhoea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps. In severe cases, it can cause kidney failure. If you have purchased this cheese, do not consume it and return it to the retailer for a refund.

5. Ruffles Sabor a Jamón Crisps

On March 28, 2025, imported Ruffles Sabor a Jamón Crisps were recalled due to undeclared milk and soya allergens. Individuals who are allergic to these ingredients rely on accurate food labelling to avoid severe allergic reactions. Consuming undeclared allergens can lead to symptoms ranging from mild digestive discomfort to life-threatening anaphylactic shock. If you or someone in your household has a milk or soya allergy, check your snack supply and return the affected products to the store for a refund.

6. Tesco Free From Meal Kits

On March 25, 2025, Tesco’s Free From Meal Kit range faced a recall after it was discovered that soya had not been declared on the packaging. Many individuals with food allergies rely on Free From ranges to ensure safe consumption, so this mislabelling poses a serious health risk. Customers with a soya allergy should not consume the product and should return it for a refund. Tesco has assured customers that they are reviewing labelling processes to prevent similar incidents in the future.

7. Sofra Garlic Powder

On March 24, 2025, Damasgate Wholesale’s Sofra Garlic Powder was recalled after tests revealed the presence of undeclared peanuts. Peanuts are a severe allergen, and even trace amounts can cause life-threatening reactions in sensitive individuals. Symptoms of peanut allergies can include difficulty breathing, swelling, and anaphylaxis, which requires immediate medical attention. Anyone with a peanut allergy should check their spice rack and return the product for a refund.

8. Hogan’s Turkey burgers

On March 21, 2025, Hogan’s Turkey Farm recalled its turkey burgers due to the presence of sulphur dioxide, which was not disclosed on the label. Sulphites are commonly used as preservatives in food, but they can trigger severe allergic reactions and asthma symptoms in sensitive individuals. Anyone who is sulphite-sensitive should return the product immediately. Hogan’s Turkey Farm has apologised for the oversight and is working to correct labelling issues.

Stay safe, check before you eat!

These food recalls show how important it is to check labels and stay updated on safety alerts. To protect yourself, always look out for recall notices on packaging, return unsafe products for a refund, and follow updates from the Food Standards Agency (FSA). Staying informed can help keep you and your family safe.

belgian milk chocolatee coli riskfood recallslidlrecall noticessainsburyssol mar chicharricostescotonys chocolonelychocolate barsrecall chocolate bars

Related News

Kanye West admits to tracking wife Bianca Censori after her escape in explosive new song
Entertainment

Kanye West admits to tracking wife Bianca Censori after her escape in explosive new song

modi-trump-getty
News

Explained: Impact of US tariffs on Indian exports

UK to host 2035 Women's World Cup
Sports

UK to host 2035 Women's World Cup

From Fields to Screens: 14 Physical Games That Are Now Online
Sponsored Feature

From Fields to Screens: 14 Physical Games That Are Now Online

More For You

Coca-Cola Issues Recall for 900 Cases Due to Plastic Contamination

The recall is classified as a Class II event by the FDA

iStock

Coca-Cola recalls nearly 900 cases due to plastic contamination

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has initiated a recall of nearly 900 cases of Coca-Cola Original Taste due to potential contamination with plastic. The recall affects 864 12-pack cases of Coca-Cola, which were distributed to retailers in Illinois and Wisconsin. The recall was announced on 6th March 2025, and is currently still in progress, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall is classified as a Class II event by the FDA, which means that while the risk of severe health consequences is considered low, consumers may still experience temporary or reversible adverse effects. Plastic contamination in beverages poses a number of risks, including the potential for choking, oral injuries, or gastrointestinal discomfort if consumed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eli Lilly

This price point is significantly lower than in the USA

Getty Images

Eli Lilly introduces Mounjaro in India, gaining an edge over Novo Nordisk in the weight-loss drug market


Eli Lilly has launched its highly anticipated diabetes and weight-loss medication, Mounjaro, in India, marking the company's entry into the country’s rapidly growing market for treatments tackling obesity and diabetes. The U.S.-based pharmaceutical giant has outpaced Danish competitor Novo Nordisk, becoming the first to offer such a drug in India.

Keep ReadingShow less
Listeria

Health officials have launched an investigation to determine the full extent of the contamination

Getty Images

3 dead, 5 seriously ill due to listeria after eating chocolate dessert

Three people have died and five others have fallen seriously ill following a listeria outbreak linked to a chocolate dessert supplied to NHS hospitals across the UK. Health officials have launched an investigation to determine the full extent of the contamination, which has prompted a nationwide recall of chilled desserts from hospitals and care homes.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has identified mousses and ice creams made by Cool Delight Desserts as the suspected source of the listeria outbreak. This recall covers all chilled desserts including mousses, ice creams, ice cream rolls, and yoghurts supplied by the company to NHS facilities. The action is being taken as a precaution while health authorities continue their investigation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Top 5 foods that support healthy ageing

Age gracefully and enjoy a healthier, more vibrant life.

iStock

Top 5 foods that support healthy ageing


Ageing is an inevitable part of life, but how we age can be influenced by our lifestyle choices, especially our diet. Incorporating nutrient-rich foods into your daily meals can help slow down the ageing process, boost vitality, and reduce the risk of age-related diseases. Here are the top 5 foods that support healthy ageing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wes Streeting says mental health conditions are overdiagnosed, sparks debate

Streeting’s comments have drawn a mixed response

Getty Images

Wes Streeting says mental health conditions are overdiagnosed, sparks debate

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has sparked controversy by suggesting that mental health conditions are being overdiagnosed, leading to too many people being "written off." Streeting’s comments, made during an appearance on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, coincide with the government’s preparations to introduce significant welfare reforms aimed at reducing the benefits bill.

Streeting’s remarks come as more than half of the rise in working-age disability claims since the Covid pandemic is attributed to mental health or behavioural conditions, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. The government is expected to tighten eligibility criteria for Personal Independence Payments (PIP), the primary benefit for working-age adults with long-term disabilities.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc