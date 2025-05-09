Ottolenghi crisps recalled after allergy warning over mislabelled ingredients

Thousands of packets of pita chips are being urgently recalled over concerns they could cause allergic reactions, including swelling and hives.

The recall affects Vadouvan Spiced Pita Chips sold by Ottolenghi, the Israeli-founded restaurant chain. According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), the product may contain undeclared celery and mustard, posing a potential health risk to individuals with allergies to either ingredient.

The affected product comes in 170g packets and includes the following batch codes: 290525 and 300525. The relevant best-before dates are 28, 29, and 30 May 2025. Customers who have purchased these products are advised not to consume them if they are allergic to celery or mustard.

In a statement, the FSA said: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to celery or mustard, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, with or without a receipt.”

The product is sold online by Ottolenghi for £6.30. Only the specified batches have been recalled, and the product will remain available once relabelling is corrected.

Ottolenghi was founded by Israeli-born British chef Yotam Ottolenghi. The restaurant group, known for its deli-style offerings and packaged products, has issued the recall voluntarily in coordination with the FSA.

Mustard is among the 14 major allergens identified under UK food regulations. While mustard and celery allergies are relatively uncommon in the UK, both can cause severe reactions in sensitive individuals. Symptoms may include itching, swelling, hives, red eyes, mucus production, and rashes.

Food product recalls are issued by the FSA when a product is considered unsafe to consume. Retailers are instructed to remove the item from sale and notify customers, who are then urged to return or dispose of the affected product.

For further information, customers are encouraged to visit the FSA website or contact Ottolenghi directly.