Dubai chocolate craze raises allergy concerns, warns FSA

Gayathri Kallukaran
Jun 13, 2025
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a warning over the safety of certain pistachio-filled chocolate bars known as “Dubai chocolate”, amid growing popularity in the UK. The agency says some rogue imports could pose health risks, especially to those with allergies.

Allergen risk from mislabelled imports

Although many of the products being sold are safe, the FSA has found several chocolate bars that lack proper ingredient labelling or include potentially dangerous additives. The agency said some of these products do not comply with UK food safety standards and may not clearly highlight allergens, which is a legal requirement.

Professor Robin May, the FSA’s chief scientific adviser, said: “The vast majority of food in the UK is safe, but some imported Dubai-style chocolate products don’t meet our standards and could be a food safety risk, especially for consumers with allergies.”

He advised shoppers to stick with “trusted retailers”, such as supermarkets or well-established online sellers, where products are more likely to be made with UK consumers in mind and labelled correctly.

What is Dubai chocolate?

The treat first gained popularity in 2021, when it was created by British-Egyptian entrepreneur Sarah Hamouda in Dubai. The chocolate bar features a filling of pistachio cream, tahini, and knafeh — a traditional Arab dessert made from shredded filo pastry soaked in syrup.

Its rise to fame was fuelled by social media. One video of a food influencer trying the bar went viral on TikTok, gaining more than 100 million views. Since then, the product has become highly sought after across the UK.

Growing demand and pistachio shortage

Dubai chocolate has become so popular that it has been blamed in part for a global shortage of pistachios. The soaring demand has led major brands, including Lindt, and supermarket chains such as Lidl and Waitrose, to release their own versions of the snack.

However, the FSA warns that some bars sold through unverified sellers may be illegal imports, containing unauthorised colourings or ingredients. UK law requires all food sold to include English-language labelling, a full ingredient list, highlighted allergens, and the contact details of the responsible UK or EU-based business.

Ongoing investigation

The FSA is working with local authorities to remove any unsafe products from shelves and is continuing its investigation to understand the scale of the issue. In the meantime, consumers with food allergies or intolerances are urged to only purchase bars clearly intended for UK sale.

