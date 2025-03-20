Skip to content
Lindt shoppers rush to buy popular £10 'Dubai' chocolate bar as it returns to stores

Lindt’s 'Dubai' style chocolate bar has already earned a solid 4 out of 5 stars on the brand’s website

Lindt’s £10 ‘Dubai’ Chocolate Bar Returns – Where to Buy?

Despite the higher price, the demand for Lindt’s Dubai-style chocolate bar remains high

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 20, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Lindt has restocked its sell-out £10 'Dubai' chocolate bar, and fans are racing to get their hands on it after it went viral on social media. The bar, which has been praised by shoppers for its unique and indulgent flavours, has gained a strong following since its release, with fans calling it “the best ever” chocolate. But with limited stock available, anyone hoping to grab one will need to act quickly before it sells out again.

The trend first gained popularity with the "Can't Get Knafeh of It" chocolate bar from Dubai-based Fix Dessert Chocolatier. The Lindt version offers its own take on the flavours, combining smooth milk chocolate, pistachio, and kadayif – a traditional Turkish dessert made from finely shredded pastry, often soaked in syrup and layered with nuts.

Lindt’s 'Dubai' style chocolate bar has already earned a solid 4 out of 5 stars on the brand’s website, with shoppers raving about its luxurious taste and quality. Described as an exotic fusion of rich ingredients, the bar has quickly become a favourite for chocolate lovers looking for something a little more adventurous than the usual sweet treats.

The product description on Lindt’s website reads: "Let our Lindt Master Chocolatiers take you on a journey into the enjoyable, luxurious world of Dubai Style Chocolate, where confectionery, art and innovation merge. Enjoy delicious melting Lindt milk chocolate, which impresses with an incomparable filling made from the finest pistachio paste and crunchy Kadayif. These exquisite ingredients give every piece of the bar a unique flavour and make every bite an unforgettable experience."

Lindt\u2019s \u00a310 \u2018Dubai\u2019 Chocolate Bar Returns \u2013 Where to Buy?For those looking to treat themselves or find a luxurious gift, this exotic Lindt bar might just be worth the splurgeGetty Images

Shoppers have been singing the praises of this chocolate bar, with one particularly enthusiastic customer writing: “I expected this chocolate to be good, but oh boy this stuff is ridiculous. I only recommend buying this if you have Olympic levels of self-control. Fabulous chocolate with a crunchy middle layer and gorgeous pistachios. A revelation.”

Another shopper shared their thoughts, saying, “Amazing chocolate, like nothing I have ever tasted before. My sister and mother both agreed it was the best chocolate they had ever tried. I will definitely be reordering when it is restocked."

A third reviewer echoed the excitement, commenting: “Amazing taste! Bring it back soon! The quality and taste and creaminess is outstanding. I would say it’s better than the original Dubai Chocolate Fix! Just maybe add more filling.”

One fan even called it “the best bar of chocolate I have ever had the pleasure of consuming,” although they were disappointed by the limited availability, adding, “Shame it’s in such short supply!”

However, not everyone was entirely pleased with the price point. Some shoppers noted that, while the chocolate was delicious, the £10 cost for a 145g bar seemed a bit steep. One review read: “Very nice BUT TOO EXPENSIVE at £10 for a 145g bar of chocolate!”

Despite the higher price, the demand for Lindt’s Dubai-style chocolate bar remains high, especially as it continues to make waves online. Its unique combination of flavours and premium ingredients has attracted chocolate connoisseurs eager to try something different.

For those looking to treat themselves or find a luxurious gift, this exotic Lindt bar might just be worth the splurge. But with stock selling out fast, there’s no time to waste for shoppers hoping to indulge in this limited-edition treat.

If the £10 price tag feels a little too high, there are other options for chocolate lovers looking for a deal. For instance, a giant box of 24 Yorkie chocolate bars is currently on sale on Amazon for £13.32, down from £20.40, offering a more budget-friendly way to satisfy your sweet tooth (prices accurate at the time of writing).

Whether it’s the buzz around the viral trend or the desire for a luxurious chocolate experience, the Lindt 'Dubai' bar is proving to be a must-have for sweet lovers across the UK. If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on one, you’ll understand why so many shoppers are calling it “a revelation.”

