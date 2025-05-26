Waitrose unveils new pistachio chocolate bar after surge in demand

Waitrose has launched its first own-label pistachio chocolate bar, expanding its premium No.1 range in response to growing consumer interest in pistachio-flavoured treats.

The new product, officially titled the No.1 White Chocolate & Pistachio Nuts with Sea Salt bar, is designed to offer a unique twist on the pistachio chocolate trend. Made with pistachio paste blended into white chocolate, the bar has a distinctive green hue and includes chopped pistachios for added crunch and flavour.

The move follows the success of the Lindt Dubai Style Chocolate Bar, which Waitrose began stocking in March 2025. Due to overwhelming demand, the retailer introduced a limit of two bars per customer. According to Waitrose, searches for ‘pistachio’ on its platforms have risen by more than 500 per cent year on year.

Sarah Breadmore, Confectionery Product Developer at Waitrose, said: “We sold almost four times as many No.1 Cracking Pistachio Easter Eggs this year as we did in 2024, selling out both years. So it is obvious customers are loving that sweet, salty, pistachio flavour. We’ve taken the flavours of the white chocolate, pistachio and, more importantly, its distinct colour and turned it into a bar for customers to enjoy all year round.”

She added that the new bar stands apart from the many pistachio chocolates currently on the market: “It’s totally different from the Dubai-style chocolate bars we keep seeing pop up in the market — dare I say, it’s better. We can’t wait to see the reaction from customers.”

The launch builds on the popularity of the No.1 Cracking Pistachio Easter Egg, which became a seasonal favourite thanks to its bright colour and sweet-salty flavour combination.

In addition to the new chocolate bar, Waitrose is also offering a No.1 Special Edition Chocolate Box. The assortment includes pistachio-flavoured chocolate alongside seasonal varieties such as Madagascan Vanilla, Valencia Orange and Scottish Raspberry.



