Netflix uses AI-generated VFX for first time in 'The Eternaut' to speed up production and cut costs

Ted Sarandos says AI helped finish the scene ten times faster but insists artists still control the creative process.

The Eternaut

The Eternaut’s VFX scene was completed with generative AI at record speed

Instagram/theeternaut.netflix
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 18, 2025
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
Highlights:

  • Netflix confirms first use of generative AI in visual effects for Argentine sci-fi series The Eternaut.
  • AI helped complete a key building collapse scene 10 times faster than traditional methods.
  • Co-CEO Ted Sarandos says AI is a tool to enhance creativity, not replace artists.
  • Move comes amid ongoing debate in the industry over AI’s role and job implications.

Netflix has confirmed using artificial intelligence to generate final visual effects footage for the first time in one of its original shows. The streaming giant revealed that generative AI was used to create a dramatic building collapse in the upcoming Argentine sci-fi series The Eternaut, enabling the scene to be completed significantly faster and more cost-effectively than with traditional VFX tools.

 The Eternaut The Eternaut brings Argentina’s legendary sci-fi comic to life using new AI toolsInstagram/theeternaut.netflix


Why did Netflix use AI for The Eternaut?

Netflix turned to generative AI to tackle budget limitations while producing the ambitious sci-fi series The Eternaut, which follows survivors of a toxic snowfall in Buenos Aires. According to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, the AI-powered tools enabled the VFX team to complete a complex building collapse sequence at a fraction of the usual time and cost.

Speaking during the company’s second-quarter earnings call, Sarandos said the scene was finished “10 times faster than it could have been completed with traditional workflows.” He added, “The cost just wouldn’t have been feasible for a show in that budget.” Netflix collaborated with Eyeline Studios, its in-house production team, to deliver the final footage.


How is AI changing visual effects in streaming?

The use of AI in The Eternaut marks a pivotal shift in how streaming platforms may approach content creation. While AI has already been used in pre-visualisation and shot planning, this is the first instance where Netflix deployed it for final VFX output in a show.

Sarandos described the AI tools as an “incredible opportunity to help creators make films and series better, not just cheaper.” He emphasised that real people were still behind the work, using AI to enhance, not replace their craft. “This is real people doing real work with better tools,” he said.

The successful integration of generative AI could open doors for smaller productions to achieve high-end visuals without blockbuster budgets, levelling the playing field in an increasingly competitive market.


What are the concerns around AI in entertainment?

Netflix’s announcement comes amid ongoing industry concerns about the role of AI in filmmaking. In 2023, both Hollywood writers and actors went on strike, with AI being a central issue. Unions demanded protections to ensure that AI would not be used to replace human talent or exploit existing creative works without consent.

While Netflix presents its use of AI as a creative aid, many in the industry remain sceptical. Critics argue that relying on AI could devalue craftsmanship and threaten jobs in areas like screenwriting, visual effects, and animation.

The backlash has already had real-world effects. Filmmaker Tyler Perry famously paused a £634 million (₹6,700 crore) studio expansion due to uncertainty over AI’s long-term impact on jobs and creative processes.


What’s next for AI on Netflix?

Beyond production, Netflix is exploring how AI can improve the user experience. Co-CEO Greg Peters hinted at future developments, suggesting that AI could enhance content discovery through more natural, conversational search queries. For instance, users could soon find shows by describing mood, genre, or era.

Additionally, Peters mentioned that generative AI could be used to streamline ad creation, potentially reducing costs for advertisers while maintaining relevance for viewers.

Netflix’s decision to embrace AI in production, particularly in a high-visibility series like The Eternaut, signals that the technology is here to stay. But as the platform moves forward, it faces growing pressure to balance innovation with ethical responsibility.

SSMB29 plot leaks

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra head to Tanzania for Rajamouli’s SSMB 29

Getty Images/ Instagram/urstrulymahesh

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra head to Tanzania as Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB 29’ plot leaks reveal African legend-inspired thriller

Highlights:

  • Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran to headline SS Rajamouli’s next big-budget film
  • Shooting for SSMB 29 begins in mid-July in Tanzania’s Serengeti, followed by South Africa
  • Tanzanian report leaks plot details: a globe-trotting explorer unravels ancient secrets
  • Film reportedly mounted on a massive £89 million (approx. ₹970 crore) budget, one of India's costliest projects

Director SS Rajamouli is set to begin filming a new schedule of SSMB 29, his much-anticipated project starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. Reports from Tanzania suggest the crew will kick off shooting in Serengeti by the third week of July. The action-adventure, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, is said to be based on classic African exploration tales, with a twist of mythology and mystery.

The buzz around SSMB 29 has only grown after Tanzanian publication The Citizen not only confirmed the upcoming shoot in East Africa but also leaked key details about the plot. The film is being made on a staggering budget of £89 million (approx. ₹970 crore), putting it among India’s most expensive cinematic ventures.

Angel Love Island bombshell

Angel the new Love Island bombshell set to dump a contestant in shock twist

Instagram/loveisland

Angel new Love Island bombshell to dump a girl after stealing a boy in brutal twist

Highlights:

  • New bombshell Angel Swift, 26, enters Love Island as part of a shock twist
  • The aesthetics practitioner from Kent says she’s ready to turn heads and split couples
  • Her arrival could immediately send another girl home
  • Fans speculate Angel will target Ty, threatening Lauren’s place in the villa

A dramatic shake-up is on the horizon for Love Island as Angel Swift, a bold new bombshell, is set to enter the villa, bringing with her the power to send one contestant packing.

The latest episode of ITV2’s hit dating show ended with a cliffhanger as Shakira read out a surprise text announcing that “the party was far from over.” Moments later, a teaser revealed Angel’s imminent arrival, with narrator Iain Stirling hinting at an explosive twist. The 26-year-old salon owner from Maidstone is not only joining the game late but may be replacing someone the moment she steps in.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot caught on Coldplay kiss cam during Boston show

X Screengrab

Coldplay kiss cam puts Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot under scrutiny over alleged affair

Highlights:

  • Coldplay’s kiss cam at Gillette Stadium unexpectedly captured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron in a seemingly intimate moment with HR head Kristin Cabot.
  • Both executives, reportedly married to other people, were seen reacting nervously when spotlighted.
  • Chris Martin joked, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” prompting online uproar.
  • The clip has gone viral across TikTok and X, with social media speculating on a workplace romance.

What was meant to be a fun crowd interaction during Coldplay’s concert at Gillette Stadium turned into a viral public scandal involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. A kiss cam segment led to a highly uncomfortable moment that’s now exploded online, sparking affair allegations and potential professional fallout.

 Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot  Viral video from Coldplay concert sparks internet speculation of workplace affairReddit

Sidhu Moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala’s legacy continues with his first ever digital concert tour

Instagram/sidhu_moosewala

Sidhu Moosewala world tour to feature digital stage comeback three years after his death

Highlights:

  • Sidhu Moosewala’s official Instagram page announced a 2026 world tour titled Signed to God.
  • The Punjabi singer-rapper was killed in 2022 in Punjab at age 28.
  • The tour will use digital tech, possibly holograms, to bring Moosewala ‘back’ on stage.
  • No official dates or venues announced yet; fan reaction online has been a mix of awe and confusion.

On Tuesday, the late Punjabi singer-rapper’s official Instagram handle dropped a teaser for a 2026 world tour called Signed to God. The announcement stunned fans and sparked immediate speculation over how a concert by a deceased artist is even possible. While the organisers have kept technical details under wraps, reports suggest cutting-edge tech like 3D holograms or augmented reality will be used to recreate Moosewala’s presence on stage.

 sidhu moosewala  Sidhu Moosewala, Indian Singer (Photo: @sidhu_moosewala)  www.easterneye.biz  

Mark Gatiss’s 'Bookish'

Bookish brings postwar London to life with gripping weekly mysteries

Instagram/uandalibi

Mark Gatiss’s 'Bookish' is being hailed as the ''next best thing to Sherlock'' — Here’s why viewers are hooked

Highlights:

  • Mark Gatiss stars as Gabriel Book, a crime-solving bookshop owner in post-war London in Bookish.
  • The detective drama premiered on U&Alibi on 16 July 2025, with two episodes airing weekly.
  • Critics praise the series for its smart plotting, rich period detail, and modern queer representation.
  • A second season has already been confirmed, with filming set to begin this summer.

Mark Gatiss, best known for co-creating Sherlock, is back with another brainy sleuth, and this time, it’s personal. Bookish, a 1940s-set detective drama written by and starring Gatiss, follows the eccentric Gabriel Book, a former intelligence agent turned antiquarian bookseller who helps the police crack cases in bombed-out postwar London. The six-part series, which debuted this week on U&Alibi, has already garnered praise for its clever plots, layered characters, and strong sense of time and place, with some calling it “the next best thing to Sherlock.”

 Mark Gatiss\u2019s 'Bookish' Mark Gatiss brings queer detective drama Bookish to life as fans call it the new SherlockInstagram/uandalibi

