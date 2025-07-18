Google services hit by major outage affecting Gmail, Drive and more





Why did Netflix use AI for The Eternaut?

Netflix turned to generative AI to tackle budget limitations while producing the ambitious sci-fi series The Eternaut, which follows survivors of a toxic snowfall in Buenos Aires. According to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, the AI-powered tools enabled the VFX team to complete a complex building collapse sequence at a fraction of the usual time and cost.

Speaking during the company’s second-quarter earnings call, Sarandos said the scene was finished “10 times faster than it could have been completed with traditional workflows.” He added, “The cost just wouldn’t have been feasible for a show in that budget.” Netflix collaborated with Eyeline Studios, its in-house production team, to deliver the final footage.





How is AI changing visual effects in streaming?

The use of AI in The Eternaut marks a pivotal shift in how streaming platforms may approach content creation. While AI has already been used in pre-visualisation and shot planning, this is the first instance where Netflix deployed it for final VFX output in a show.

Sarandos described the AI tools as an “incredible opportunity to help creators make films and series better, not just cheaper.” He emphasised that real people were still behind the work, using AI to enhance, not replace their craft. “This is real people doing real work with better tools,” he said.

The successful integration of generative AI could open doors for smaller productions to achieve high-end visuals without blockbuster budgets, levelling the playing field in an increasingly competitive market.





What are the concerns around AI in entertainment?

Netflix’s announcement comes amid ongoing industry concerns about the role of AI in filmmaking. In 2023, both Hollywood writers and actors went on strike, with AI being a central issue. Unions demanded protections to ensure that AI would not be used to replace human talent or exploit existing creative works without consent.

While Netflix presents its use of AI as a creative aid, many in the industry remain sceptical. Critics argue that relying on AI could devalue craftsmanship and threaten jobs in areas like screenwriting, visual effects, and animation.

The backlash has already had real-world effects. Filmmaker Tyler Perry famously paused a £634 million (₹6,700 crore) studio expansion due to uncertainty over AI’s long-term impact on jobs and creative processes.





What’s next for AI on Netflix?

Beyond production, Netflix is exploring how AI can improve the user experience. Co-CEO Greg Peters hinted at future developments, suggesting that AI could enhance content discovery through more natural, conversational search queries. For instance, users could soon find shows by describing mood, genre, or era.

Additionally, Peters mentioned that generative AI could be used to streamline ad creation, potentially reducing costs for advertisers while maintaining relevance for viewers.

Netflix’s decision to embrace AI in production, particularly in a high-visibility series like The Eternaut, signals that the technology is here to stay. But as the platform moves forward, it faces growing pressure to balance innovation with ethical responsibility.