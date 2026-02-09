Apple plans minimal changes for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, leak claims

Highlights

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max to feature minimal design changes following iPhone 17's success.

A20 and A20 Pro processors expected to be most significant update in upcoming models.

Variable-aperture main camera and improved telephoto lens rumoured, with regular iPhone 18 potentially delayed until spring 2027.

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature minimal design changes when unveiled, according to reports from Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital.

The tech giant plans to maintain a broadly similar appearance to current models following the iPhone 17 series' commercial success.

Apple Insider reported that the leaker describes the iPhone 17 as having been enough of a hit for Apple to be celebrating with champagne, prompting the company to retain the successful design formula.

This approach mirrors Apple's historical strategy when following whole-number releases with S releases, such as iPhone 6s after iPhone 6, where visual differences were minimal and focus centred on ground-breaking internal improvements.

The leaker suggests that the A20 and A20 Pro processors expected in the iPhone 18 range will be significant, describing them as "the most significant part of the update."

Internal changes could prove substantial—the vapour chamber cooling introduced in the iPhone 17 Pro could reach the regular iPhone 18.

Latest rumours suggest the regular iPhone may be released not this autumn but in spring 2027, potentially making it a welcome specification improvement.

Camera technology advances

A variable-aperture main camera has been mooted for the iPhone 18, something Apple has never implemented before, though some rival manufacturers have featured this technology.

The benefit lies in controlling aperture size to manage how quickly light hits the sensor and depth of field, creating greater versatility in photography.

Fixed Focus Digital also suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a new telephoto camera. Though the aperture on this lens won't be variable, it will reportedly be larger, allowing more light to reach the sensor.

This improvement offers benefits in lower light conditions and affects control over image noise.

Other rumours suggest Apple may drop the controversial two-tone back design from the iPhone 17 Pro. Range colours are almost certain to change.