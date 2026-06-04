Highlights

New claims suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max will retain the same thickness as its predecessor

Earlier reports had indicated Apple could make the device thicker and heavier

A thickness of 8.75mm has now been suggested by a prominent leaker

Battery improvements are still expected for Apple's next flagship model

Conflicting reports emerge over iPhone 18 Pro Max design

Rumours surrounding Apple's next premium smartphone have taken another turn, with fresh claims suggesting the iPhone 18 Pro Max may not become thicker after all.

Speculation late last year indicated Apple could continue the recent trend of increasing the size and weight of its top-end devices. Reports at the time suggested the upcoming model would be both thicker and heavier than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

A new leak has now challenged that prediction, claiming the device will measure 8.75mm in thickness, the same as the current-generation Pro Max model.

Thicker phone rumours face fresh challenge

The earlier claims came from leaker Instant Digital, who suggested the iPhone 18 Pro Max could weigh more than 240 grams, potentially making it the heaviest iPhone Apple has produced.

While no exact thickness was mentioned at the time, the suggestion fuelled speculation that Apple would increase the device's dimensions to accommodate new hardware and battery improvements.

Fellow leaker Ice Universe has now offered a different assessment, stating that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will retain the same 8.75mm profile as its predecessor. The latest claim does not include any information about the phone's weight.

If accurate, the report suggests Apple may be looking to improve performance and battery life without making the device noticeably larger.

Battery upgrades still expected

Although Apple has yet to reveal any details about the iPhone 18 range, previous reports have pointed to battery improvements across the line-up.

Industry speculation suggests the Pro Max model could receive a more significant increase in battery capacity than the standard Pro version, potentially strengthening one of the handset's biggest advantages.

For many consumers, longer battery life remains a greater priority than marginal reductions in thickness or weight. If Apple can increase endurance while maintaining the same dimensions, it could prove a popular move among Pro Max users.

With the launch still some way off, further leaks and supply-chain reports are likely to provide a clearer picture of Apple's plans in the months ahead.