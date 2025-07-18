Skip to content
 
India consider Bumrah return for Manchester Test with series at stake

A win in Manchester would give England a 3-1 lead and seal the series. To prevent that, India are looking at the possibility of fielding Bumrah — who missed the second test in Birmingham — rather than holding him back for the final test at the Oval.

Jasprit Bumrah

The team management had earlier decided that Bumrah would play in three of the five tests on the tour of England. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jul 18, 2025
JASPRIT BUMRAH has been used carefully since returning from back surgery, but with the five-test series against England on the line, India are considering including him in the fourth test in Manchester next week.

The team management had earlier decided that Bumrah would play in three of the five tests on the tour of England.

A win in Manchester would give England a 3-1 lead and seal the series. To prevent that, India are looking at the possibility of fielding Bumrah — who missed the second test in Birmingham — rather than holding him back for the final test at the Oval.

“We know we have got him for one of the last two tests,” assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate told reporters after Thursday’s training session.

“It’s pretty obvious that the series is on the line now in Manchester, so there will be a leaning towards playing him.”

“But again, we have got to look at all the factors: how many days of cricket are we going to get up there, what do we feel is our best chance of winning that game, and then how that fits in together with the Oval.”

Bumrah took five-wicket hauls in both the tests he has played so far on this tour — at Leeds and Lord’s — though India lost both matches.

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who suffered a finger injury during the Lord’s test, did not bat in Thursday’s practice.

Ten Doeschate said he was confident Pant would take on both his usual roles with the bat and behind the stumps in Manchester.

“Look, I don’t think you’re going to keep Rishabh out of the test no matter what,” ten Doeschate said.

“He batted with quite a lot of pain in the third test and it’s only going to get easier and easier on his finger.”

(With inputs from agencies)

india vs englandjasprit bumrahmanchestershubman gill

