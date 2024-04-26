  • Friday, April 26, 2024
Simone Ashley to be honoured at Monte-Carlo Television Festival

The actress will receive the award at the festival’s opening ceremony June 14.

Simone Ashley (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vulture)

By: Mohnish Singh

Simone Ashley, the talented British actress who captured hearts with her portrayal of Kate Sharma in Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton, is set to receive a prestigious honor at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

She will receive this year’s International Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent award from the festival. The actress will receive the award at the festival’s opening ceremony on June 14. This recognition comes as no surprise to fans and critics alike, who have been captivated by Ashley’s remarkable talent and on-screen presence.

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival, renowned for celebrating excellence in television from around the globe, has chosen Simone Ashley as one of its honorees, highlighting her as a new talent on the international stage.”

“We are extremely proud to have created a special award at our Festival to highlight a new talent on the international stage,” Cécile Menoni, executive director of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, said in a statement. “Simone shot to global fame in Shonda Rhimes’ hit show Bridgerton on Netflix and her exceptional screen presence makes her a very worthy winner.”

Ashley’s portrayal of Kate Sharma in the second season of Bridgerton was met with widespread acclaim, earning her praise for her compelling performance and nuanced portrayal of the character.

Beyond her work on Bridgerton, Ashley’s talent has been recognized in various other projects, including her roles in acclaimed series such as Sex Education.

