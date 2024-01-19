First look at ‘10 Lives’ voiced by Simone Ashley and Zayn Malik out

The film is directed by Chris Jenkins.

Simone Ashley and Zayn Malik (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

The makers of 10 Lives have unveiled the first look at the much-awaited animated feature whose voice cast features Simone Ashley, Zayn Malik, Mo Gilligan, and Sophie Okonedo.

The film, bankrolled by UK-based GFM Animation, is set to debut at Sundance Film Festival 2024.

It follows Beckett, a pampered cat, who takes for granted the lucky hand he has been dealt. After carelessly losing his ninth life, he begs to be given a second chance, an opportunity to show he can learn from his mistakes. Eventually, his wish is granted, but with hilarious stipulations.

Ahead of the film’s festival debut, Jenkins told a publication how Ashley became a part of the project. “We were looking at a lot of really wonderful talent and it just so happened that Bridgerton was a massive hit and that we went to Simone first. She was perfect. She was actually the first person to be cast and was wonderfully open and lovely and really into the whole thing,” he said.

About Malik, he said, “I was apprehensive to begin with, I didn’t know what to expect. Amongst the community of animation directors, we know that if we’re going to go with a big star that can come with all sorts of issues. Sometimes people come in with an entourage and you can barely find the real person underneath, which is what I love to do. Zayn was the complete opposite. We bonded immediately, and I knew what I had to do going in was to have a good time, like two guys just having a laugh really, and then I would push him for more emotions. But he’s really funny. He plays those guys with the pathos that I really wanted, which was, they are acting as bad guys but they’re not really bad. They don’t know how to be bad. At the start of the next movie — if we get there, I hope — they’ve actually bought that pub in town and called it Pets and Pints.”