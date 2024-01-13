Website Logo
  • Saturday, January 13, 2024
Zayn Malik teams up with Pakistani trio AUR

When “Tu Hai Kahan” was released last year, it had topped the charts in India and Pakistan.

Zayn Malik (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik, who turned a year older on January 12, gave an exciting surprise to his fans on his birthday.

The singer has teamed up with the rising Pakistani group AUR to reimagine their 2023 hit single “Tu Hai Kahan.”

Malik lends his voice to the track, bringing a fresh perspective to the mesmerising ballad. A music video has been released showcasing his creative process in his home studio.

“I was incredibly humbled when AUR reached out and asked me to collaborate on their song ‘Tu Hai Kahan,’” Malik shared in a statement. “I love the song and have brought some of myself to it. I hope people love what we’ve done.”

AUR, consisting of band members Ahad, Usama, and Raffey, expressed their excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We are super excited for this collaboration as it shows that music has no boundaries. ‘Tu Hai Kahan’ is such a special song to us, and it’s hard to describe how amazed we were when we first heard Zayn’s voice on the track. We’re taking Pakistani music global, and we can’t wait for the world to vibe to our music.”

When “Tu Hai Kahan” was released last year, it had topped the charts in India and Pakistan. The song got very popular among the youth when it was used on Instagram Reels.

The release is a joint effort between US-based indie D36 & Sony Music Entertainment, Middle East, marking Zayn’s return to the music scene since his one-off single, Love Like This, released last summer. Zayn’s most recent album, Nobody Is Listening, dropped in 2021.

Eastern Eye

