Nikki Sharma: ‘I want to do something like Alia Bhatt’s role in Highway’

She stars opposite Arjun Bijlani in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti that has clocked more than 200 episodes and revolves around the healing power of love.

Nikki Sharma

By: Eastern Eye

WHEN Nikki Sharma was a youngster, she participated in India’s Got Talent, and had an encounter with actress Sonali Bendre that changed the course of her life.

The reality TV show judge spotted the teenager’s natural ability, and told her she could make it as an actress. Those words of encouragement later inspired her to pursue a successful career in acting that included playing a lead role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. She stars opposite Arjun Bijlani in the popular serial that has clocked more than 200 episodes and revolves around the healing power of love.

Eastern Eye caught up with the exciting talent to find out more.

How did you feel about landing the lead role in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti?

I was very happy because I also believe in the divine goddess. I’m a big Bhola Nath (another name for Lord Shiva) devotee, so I felt this was a divine thing at work.

How do you look back on your journey with the superhit show?

When the show began, I couldn’t believe that I landed a role like this. Also, it was about to shoot in Banaras and I felt like the place was calling out to me for a very long time.

Why do you think the show is so popular?

I think the show is popular because it’s about Shiv and Shakti, their match and first love story of the universe. The first wedding of the universe.

I think people are always curious to see that. Also, because Arjun is part of the show. I think we have amazing chemistry. We are very good friends in person and that translates on to the camera.

What has been your most memorable moment on this show?

My most memorable moment working on this show was definitely when we were shooting in Banaras (a city in north India), which made me very happy. Even though it was very hot I loved shooting there.

What is Arjun Bijlani like as a co-star?

Arjun is a great co-actor and a wonderful friend. He has supported me a lot during the show and always gives me valuable feedback on how to improve. He has been working for the last 20 years and shares that experience. He adds more to our scenes and is always teaching me.

How do you stay motivated when you are acting in so many episodes playing the same character?

It is definitely difficult to stay motivated, but at the end of the day, it’s the commitment that we take on as an actor.

Do you have a dream role you would love to play in the future?

I love Alia Bhatt’s work a lot. A dream role would be something similar to what she portrayed in Highway.

Tell us something that not a lot of people know about you.

(Laughs) That I’m a very geeky person.

If you could master something new, what would it be?

It would probably be to become a diver. I want to try that.

What inspires you?

The fact that I have fallen in love with being an actor and all it entails really inspires me. It motivates me to do better each time.