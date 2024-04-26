Asian hotelier faces probe for speeding

The 49-year-old property tycoon was filmed for his YouTube channel driving his Bentley sports car at over 100mph speed. He contends the clip was manipulated

Picture for representation (iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

A MILLIONAIRE Asian-origin hotelier is facing Police Scotland scrutiny after a video surfaced showing him driving his luxury car on a Highland road violating speed limit norms, The Press and Journal reported.

However, Ruchir Gupta, the owner of Kincraig Castle Hotel, Invergordon, contends the clip was manipulated.

The 49-year-old property tycoon was filmed for his YouTube channel Richie on Tour. He is seen flying to the Highlands in a private jet before taking to the road near Alness, near Invergordon.

“It’s the fastest four-seater by top speed in the world,” Gupta tells viewers, before appearing to accelerate at more than 100mph (40mph above the limit) to overtake cars.

Gupta owns Bentley sports car, which was worth more than £200,000 when it launched in 2017, and has a top speed of 209mph.

The video was removed and later replaced with an edited version where the potentially incriminating footage had been removed.

A concerned Highland resident, who only wants to be known as John, has passed the video on to police to investigate.

The resident said Gupta was putting the lives of other road users at risk.

Police Scotland confirmed that John’s complaint had been “passed to local traffic officers for awareness/action”.

Gupta has accused him of obtaining his video “illegally” and manipulating it to make it look like he was flouting the law.

He wrote on social media: “John had hacked into our YouTube account — forcing our editor to change his password — and illegally obtained some private footage from our YouTube account, which may or may not have been manipulated by him.”

The traffic offences unit of the police department is reviewing the potential evidence.