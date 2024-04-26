  • Friday, April 26, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Legal challenge against ban on foreign care workers bringing family

The contentious policy, implemented last month, arises amidst a nearly 10 per cent vacancy rate in the adult social care workforce. (Representational image from iStock)

By: Vivek Mishra

An organisation supporting migrant workers has initiated a legal challenge against the UK government’s recent policy preventing care workers from bringing their children and partners to the country.

It said that the policy is “tearing families apart”.

Migrants at Work highlighted that care workers are now forced to decide between family life and pursuing a career in health or social care in the UK, unable to balance both as before, reported The Guardian.

The contentious policy, implemented last month, arises amidst a nearly 10 per cent vacancy rate in the adult social care workforce.

Home secretary James Cleverly defended the changes, citing the need to address non-compliance, exploitation, and abuse within the care sector.

A report by the Migration Advisory Committee projected a requirement of 236,000 full-time care staff over the next 11 years, the newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, a recent report to the Commons Public Accounts Committee revealed 152,000 vacancies in the care sector, expressing deep concerns over workforce shortages.

The legal challenge argues that the policy is discriminatory, breaching equality duties and neglecting the needs of care workers.

Aké Achi, CEO of Migrants at Work, expressed concerns over exacerbating staff shortages and causing family separation due to the new rules. “The Home Office’s changes to the health and social care visa will further exacerbate the staff shortages in the adult social care workforce,” he said to The Guardian.

“On top of this, carers who want to come to the UK are now facing an invidious choice: either they take up a job that will contribute to the delivery of social care at a time of crisis in the UK, or they continue living with their children and partners,” he said.

Jeremy Bloom, representing Migrants at Work, urged the Home Office to reconsider the rules, emphasising the lack of evidence regarding the policy’s impact on care workers and the social care system.

“We haven’t seen any evidence that the Home Office has properly considered the impact that this will have on people coming to the UK on health and social care visas, on the vulnerable individuals who need access to social care, or on the wider system of social care,” the newspaper reported him as saying.

A government spokesperson defended the policy, citing unsustainable numbers of dependents accompanying care workers. “Immigration is not the long-term answer to our social care needs. An estimated 120,000 dependants accompanied 100,000 care workers in the year ending September 2023. These numbers are unsustainable, which is why reforms are now in place restricting care workers from bringing dependants with them,” the spokesperson said.

Related Stories

News
Yousaf says ‘very confident’ of winning no-confidence vote
News
Man arrested in India ‘linked to London mission attack’
News
India’s top court rejects plea to change vote-counting process
HEADLINE STORY
Comment: North-south splits in India make BJP’s majority hard to predict
HEADLINE STORY
Asia still most-disaster hit region during 2023, says UN
HEADLINE STORY
Bangladesh to reopen schools despite heatwave
News
Next Labour government will be the most pro-business: Reeves
News
Muslim leaders stress unity as Gaza war exposes faultlines among Britons
News
Yousaf to lead minority government as coalition collapses
News
Tory mayor keeps distance from Sunak to avoid election wipeout
News
Minorities, youth need more GP visits before cancer diagnosis: report
News
Asian artist makes it to Turner Prize shortlist

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW