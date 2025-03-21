Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Indian court rules that a wife watching porn is not grounds for divorce

Court affirms women’s right to sexual autonomy, dismissing claims of cruelty in divorce case

Indian court rules that a wife watching porn is not grounds for divorce

The ruling is notable in a country where conversations around female sexuality, particularly within marriage, remain taboo

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 21, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

An Indian court has ruled that a wife watching pornography and engaging in self-pleasure is not grounds for divorce. The Madras High Court in Tamil Nadu delivered the decision, challenging traditional norms around female sexuality and marriage in India.

The case and appeal

The case arose when a man sought a divorce, accusing his wife of several acts of cruelty, including an addiction to pornography and masturbation. When a lower court rejected his request, he appealed. On Wednesday, the Madras High Court dismissed the appeal, ruling that these behaviours were not sufficient to grant a divorce.

A stand for female sexual autonomy

The ruling is notable in a country where conversations around female sexuality, particularly within marriage, remain taboo. Many women are expected to prioritise their families, with little room for discussions about their own sexual autonomy. The court challenged this, asserting that self-pleasure should not be viewed negatively for women.

In its ruling, the court stated, "Self-pleasure is not forbidden fruit" and added, "When masturbation among men is acknowledged to be universal, masturbation by women cannot be stigmatised." The court went on to affirm that a woman’s individuality and personal rights remain intact after marriage, stating, "A woman retains her individuality even after getting married, and her fundamental identity as an individual is not subsumed by her spousal status."

Addiction to pornography: A separate issue

While the court dismissed the argument that the wife's actions were grounds for divorce, it acknowledged that pornography addiction is harmful. The court said that while pornography addiction is "bad" and cannot be "morally justified," it is not sufficient grounds for ending a marriage. This distinction reflects the court's effort to balance moral considerations with the legal principles governing marriage.

Divorce in India: A taboo subject

Divorce remains highly stigmatised in India. According to statistics, only one in every 100 marriages ends in divorce, a much lower rate compared to other countries. Many couples, especially women, face cultural and family pressure to stay in unhappy marriages.

India's overburdened court system exacerbates the issue, as divorce petitions can take years or even decades to resolve. This legal delay often forces people to remain trapped in dysfunctional marriages.

A landmark ruling for women's rights

The court’s decision has been hailed as a step forward for women’s rights in India. By affirming that a woman’s sexual autonomy is not forfeited upon marriage, the ruling sets a progressive legal precedent. In a society where female sexuality is often silenced, this ruling recognises that women have the right to their own desires and actions, regardless of their marital status.

Broader implications

Although the ruling addresses a specific case in Tamil Nadu, its implications are likely to have national resonance. It challenges long-standing cultural norms, calling for more open conversations about female sexuality, marriage, and personal autonomy. As discussions on women’s rights evolve, this ruling marks a pivotal moment for gender equality and sexual freedom in India.

The decision may influence similar cases in the future, providing a framework for how courts approach issues of personal autonomy and marriage. It represents a shift towards recognising women’s rights within marriage, while also challenging societal norms that have historically constrained female sexual expression.

For now, the Madras High Court’s decision stands as a key step in advancing gender equality, offering hope for a more progressive and equal legal system.

cultural normsdivorce rulingfemale sexualitygender equalityindian courtmarriage lawssexual freedomtamil naduwomens rightswife watching porn divorce india

Related News

uk migrant workers
News

UK visa scams leave Kerala migrant care workers struggling

How To Overcome An Addiction
Sponsored Feature

How To Overcome An Addiction

Jamie Laing
Entertainment

Red Nose Day 2025: When and where to watch the Comic Relief event

Karan Johar
Entertainment

Karan Johar drops big hint on ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ with Akshay Kumar & Ananya Panday, calls It Dharma’s ‘proudest film’

More For You

Elon Musk

X's legal challenge is its opposition to the Indian government’s "Sahyog portal"

Getty Images

Elon Musk’s X sues Indian government over allegations of censorship and IT Act misuse

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) has taken legal action against the Indian government, challenging its interpretation of the country’s Information Technology (IT) Act and accusing authorities of arbitrary censorship. The lawsuit, filed in the Karnataka High Court on March 20, 2025, reflects the ongoing tension between social media platforms and governments around the world over content regulation. The core of X's complaint revolves around the Indian government’s use of Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, which the company argues is being misused to bypass due legal processes and silence online expression.

This lawsuit not only highlights the conflict over free speech in India but also draws attention to the broader debate on government control versus platform accountability in the digital space.

Keep ReadingShow less
Court freezes assets tied to Sheikh Hasina and family members

Sheikh Hasina

Court freezes assets tied to Sheikh Hasina and family members

A DHAKA court on Tuesday (18) ordered the freezing of 31 bank accounts linked to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her family members and their associates over corruption allegations against them, according to media reports.

According to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the bank accounts – belonging to Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Sheikh Rehana, nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby and their related organisations - hold a total of Tk 3.9 billion (£24.9 million), reports Prothom Alo.

Keep ReadingShow less
India urges US ‘to censure Sikh separatist outfit as terror threat’

Rajnath Singh and Tulsi Gabbard in New Delhi on Monday (17)

India urges US ‘to censure Sikh separatist outfit as terror threat’

INDIA has asked the US to list a Sikh separatist group as a terrorist organisation, an Indian government source said on Tuesday (18).

This comes more than a year after the US announced it had foiled a plot with Indian links to assassinate a leader of the group in the US. Washington went public about the plot in November 2023 and later charged a former Indian spy officer with directing the attempt on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual US-Canada citizen and the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), in an episode that tested the growing India-US friendship.

Keep ReadingShow less
Balochistan universities closed due to 'security concerns' after siege

Pakistan’s Frontier Corps inspect the site of a militant ambush on a train in Pehro Kunri, Balochistan, last Saturday (15)

Balochistan universities closed due to 'security concerns' after siege

PAKISTAN’S volatile Balochistan province ordered the closure of three universities in recent weeks due to “security concerns,” an official said on Tuesday (18), as separatist attacks surge in the region.

Two universities in the provincial capital of Quetta were ordered to close for an “indefinite period” last week, while on Tuesday, a third was instructed to switch to virtual learning, a provincial administration official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Keep ReadingShow less
Curfew in India's Nagpur after clashes over Mughal tomb

Vehicles set on fire following clashes in Nagpur on Monday (17)

Curfew in India's Nagpur after clashes over Mughal tomb

AUTHORITIES clamped indefinite curfew on parts of the Indian city of Nagpur after more than a dozen police officers were hurt in clashes sparked by a Hindu group’s demand for the removal of the tomb of a 17th-century Mughal ruler, police said on Tuesday (18).

Monday’s (17) violence in the central Indian city left several people injured, among them at least 15 police personnel, one of whom was in serious condition, a police officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Many vehicles were also damaged.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc