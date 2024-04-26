  • Friday, April 26, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Life saving skin cancer vaccine being tested in UK

The “personalised” mRNA vaccine against the deadliest form of skin cancer – melanoma, is undergoing Phase III trials

Picture for representation (iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

A clinical trial testing a novel cancer immunotherapy, which may prevent skin cancer from recurring, is currently on in Britain.

The “personalised” mRNA vaccine is being tested against the deadliest form of skin cancer – melanoma.

One of the first patients to sign up for the trial is Steve Young, 52, from Stevenage, Hertfordshire.

He was diagnosed with stage II melanoma with a growth on his scalp. The growth was cut out last August.

The jab, mRNA-4157 (V940), uses the same technology as current Covid vaccines and is undergoing Phase III trials.

As the vaccine is personalised, its make-up can be changed to suit individual patients.

It is designed to help the immune system recognise and wipe out any remaining cancerous cells.

The aim is to destroy any rogue cells that might not show on scans.

University College London Hospitals doctors are giving it alongside another drug, pembrolizumab or Keytruda, that also helps the immune system kill cancer cells.

The jab is an individualised neoantigen therapy and can trigger the immune system to fight the patient’s specific type of cancer.

“The idea behind this immunotherapy is that, by prompting the body to make these proteins, it can prepare the immune system to quickly identify and attack any cancer cells bearing them,” said Heather Shaw, the national coordinating investigator of the new trial.

The UK leg of the trial aims to recruit at least 60-70 patients. They must have had their high-risk melanoma surgically removed in the last 12 weeks to ensure the best result.

The Phase III trial, named INTerpath-001, will enrol around 1,089 patients across the world.

Melanoma is characterised by the uncontrolled growth of pigment-producing cells. Nearly 3,25,000 new cases were diagnosed worldwide in 2020.

The mRNA technology was developed by Moderna in association with Merck Sharp and Dohme. It is expected to contribute to new treatments for cancer patients.

Related Stories

UK
Former Post Office chief ‘only wanted to pay token compensation to victims’
News
Legal challenge against ban on foreign care workers bringing family
News
First Sikh court opens in UK to resolve family issues within community
News
Yousaf says ‘very confident’ of winning no-confidence vote
News
Tata Steel to close blast furnaces at Port Talbot plant
News
US Indian shot dead by San Antonio police
News
Man arrested in India ‘linked to London mission attack’
Uncategorized
Father and daughter complete London marathon
News
India votes in second phase as contest heats up
News
Channel deaths: Two charged with immigration offences
News
India’s top court rejects plea to change vote-counting process
HEADLINE STORY
Asia still most-disaster hit region during 2023, says UN

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW