AR Rahman congratulates Taylor Swift for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ release

AR Rahman (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Music Maestro AR Rahman recently gave a shoutout to Taylor Swift’s latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

Rahman stirred up social media by sharing the album art and a Spotify streaming link, sparking a frenzy among fans who started the #ARRahmanXTaylorSwift trend.

The post quickly garnered several requests for a collaboration between the two artists.

Released on April 19, The Tortured Poets Department has already shattered several records.

Spotify on Wednesday announced that TTPD has become the first album to cross the one billion streams mark within a week. And it’s only been five days! The previous record of most streams also belonged to Taylor, for her 2022 album Midnights, at over 700,000.

Upon its release, the album amassed an impressive 300 million streams on its first day, setting a remarkable standard.

Furthermore, the album sold 1.8 million vinyl copies in the US within just five days of its release, positioning it as the fourth highest-selling album in recent times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rahman recently composed the music for Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan and Diljit Dosanjh’s Amar Singh Chamkila.