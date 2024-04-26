  • Friday, April 26, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

AR Rahman congratulates Taylor Swift for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ release

The social media post quickly garnered several requests for a collaboration between the two artists.

AR Rahman (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Music Maestro AR Rahman recently gave a shoutout to Taylor Swift’s latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

Rahman stirred up social media by sharing the album art and a Spotify streaming link, sparking a frenzy among fans who started the #ARRahmanXTaylorSwift trend.

The post quickly garnered several requests for a collaboration between the two artists.

Released on April 19, The Tortured Poets Department has already shattered several records.

Spotify on Wednesday announced that TTPD has become the first album to cross the one billion streams mark within a week. And it’s only been five days! The previous record of most streams also belonged to Taylor, for her 2022 album Midnights, at over 700,000.

Upon its release, the album amassed an impressive 300 million streams on its first day, setting a remarkable standard.

Furthermore, the album sold 1.8 million vinyl copies in the US within just five days of its release, positioning it as the fourth highest-selling album in recent times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rahman recently composed the music for Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan and Diljit Dosanjh’s Amar Singh Chamkila.

Related Stories

NEWS
Restored version of Shyam Benegal’s ‘Manthan’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
NEWS
Eminem announces twelfth studio album ‘The death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace)’
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali says set for ‘Heeramandi’ biggest in his career
NEWS
‘Actress’ shelf life not limited anymore’: Manisha Koirala
NEWS
Jane Campion to receive Pardo d’Onore Manor Award at Locarno Film Festival
NEWS
‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan hits back at critics for bold fashion choices
NEWS
Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’ leaks online amid India release uncertainty
NEWS
Ayushmann Khurrana to attend TIME100 Gala in New York
NEWS
Amitabh Bachchan receives Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra’s production ‘Women of My Billion’ to debut on Prime Video in…
NEWS
Sikh short film ‘Kaur’ set for a Hollywood remake
NEWS
‘Operation Trident’: Film based on Indian Navy’s attack during 1971 Indo-Pak War announced

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW