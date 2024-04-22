Swifties swarmed at this pub in London, know why

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Taylor Swift is popular amongst all generations of all nations. While, Swift recently dropped her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Her album’s 17th track gives a reference to a pub in London named ‘The Black Dog.’ The lyrics of the song called ‘The Black Dog’ are:

“I am someone who until recent events you shared your secrets with and your location.

You forgot to turn it off.

And so I watch as you walk into some bar called The Black Dog.”

There are speculations that the album with this cafe in reference is about Swift’s relationship with actor Joe Alwyn and the 1975 lead singer Matty Healy, similar to the concept of songs like ‘So Long London’. So the internet wasn’t surprised to find out that “The Black Dog,” in reference is an actual bar in the Vauxhall area of the city.

The pub has gained recent popularity and is currently swarmed up with all Swifties. The pub owners also interviewed with the media houses. “Last night we were turning people away because we were at total mass capacity. We’re expecting a lot more. We’re all hands on deck, getting more team members in, getting security at the door to help manage the big crowds,” said Amy Cowley, marketing consultant to The Black Dog.

The bar staff are still adjusting to the sudden popularity and attention they have received thanks to the song. They are embracing the international recognition and they said it is ‘incredibly enjoyable.’

As a special treat for Swifties, the pub is now running deals where the first 100 patrons who can belt out a Taylor Swift lyric will be rewarded with a specially crafted drink dubbed the ‘Swift Half.’

The Black Dog is a laid-back pub and contemporary British eatery situated in Vauxhall, London. Renowned for its delectable cuisine, ever-changing selection of beers, and inviting outdoor area, it offers a relaxed atmosphere for patrons to enjoy.