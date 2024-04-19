Taylor Swift’s London connection: A timeline of her dramatic relationships

Swift recently released an album, The Tortured Poets Department, where a song named So Long London was released.

Taylor posts a photo from the BAFTAs in London, where she and Joe Alwyn celebrate his film The Favourite. (Photo: @taylorswift)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Taylor Swift has often referenced London in her music, making it clear that the city holds a special place in her life. She has spent significant time in England, recording music and engaging in several romantic relationships based in the city. Here’s a timeline of Taylor Swift’s relationships in and around London.

March 2012

Taylor begins dating Harry Styles, a well-known British singer. The couple spends substantial time together in England, as evidenced by photos of them walking together in Cheshire.

October 2012

Taylor released her album Red, which features the song “Come Back…Be Here.” The song contains references to London, hinting at her romantic connections to the city.

Come back, be here

This is falling in love in the cruelest way

This is falling for you and you are worlds away

In New York, be here

But you’re in London, and I break down

‘Cause it’s not fair that you’re not around

2013

Taylor writes and records the album 1989. During this period, she reveals that the song Clean was written while she was in London. The lyrics reflect her emotional journey and healing process after a breakup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

February 2015

Taylor and Matty Healy are seen at a party in the UK, sparking rumors of a romantic relationship. Although the relationship is never confirmed, their appearances together garner media attention.

June 2016

Taylor begins dating Tom Hiddleston, a British actor from London. The relationship is short-lived and primarily takes place in the United States, but the British connection remains strong.

May 2017

The Sun reports that Taylor is staying in North London and dating Joe Alwyn. She reportedly takes measures to keep her identity hidden while spending time with Joe.

2018

Taylor works on her album Lover, recording the songs London Boy and Daylight at Metropolis Studios in London.

February 2019

Taylor posts a photo from the BAFTAs in London, where she and Joe Alwyn celebrate his film The Favourite. The couple remains relatively private but is seen together at events.

January 11, 2021

A source reports that Swift splits her time between Nashville and England, spending time with Joe’s family and enjoying walks and hikes together.

May 11, 2021

Swift wins a BRIT Award and thanks Joe Alwyn during her acceptance speech.

May 2023

Swift started dating Matty Healy shortly after her breakup with Joe Alwyn. While their relationship is brief and doesn’t involve much time in London, it adds another layer to Taylor’s complex romantic history.

April 2024

Swift releases an album, The Tortured Poets Department, where a song named So Long London was released.

Taylor Swift’s connection to London is evident in her music and personal life, making the city a significant part of her story.