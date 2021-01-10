Birthday Special: Top performances of Hrithik Roshan

By Murtuza Iqbal







Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. In the past 21 years, he has been a part of some amazing movies and has proved his mettle as an actor and a star.

Today, Hrithik celebrates his 47th birthday, so let’s look at the list of top performances of the actor…

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai







Hrithik made his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in the year 2000. He impressed one and all with his performance in the film and became a heartthrob because of his good looks. Hrithik won all the Best Debut and Best Actor awards for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Koi Mil Gaya







After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Hrithik’s career wasn’t doing that great, but he bounced back with Koi Mil Gaya and gave a fantastic performance in it. He won Filmfare Best Actor Critics as well as Filmfare Best Actor Popular award for his performance as a mentally-challenged man.

Lakshya







In 2004, Hrithik starred in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Lakshya. The movie failed to make a mark at the box office, but the actor’s performance was appreciated a lot in it.

Krrish / Krrish 3

In Krrish and Krrish 3, Hrithik was simply amazing. In both the movie, he played a double role and impressed everyone with his performance. Now, his fans are eagerly waiting for Krrish 4.

Dhoom 2

In Dhoom 2, Hrithik played the role of a stylish robber and gave a damn good performance. Well, more than his act, moviegoers were praising the actor’s look in the film. He won a Filmfare Best Actor award for his performance in it.

Jodhaa Akbar

We simply can’t imagine any other actor apart from Hrithik Roshan as the king Akbar. He nailed it in the Jodhaa Akbar and looked like a perfect Royal King.

Guzaarish

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish didn’t do a great business at the box office. But Hrithik Roshan gave one of his career’s best performances in the movie. The actor won multiple awards for his performance in the film.

Agneepath

In 2012, Hrithik Roshan starred in Agneepath and gave a fantastic performance in it. The movie was loved by the masses and went to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2012.

Kaabil

In Kaabil, Hrithik played the role of a blind man who takes revenge for his wife’s rape. The actor was excellent in the film and impressed one and all with his performance.

Super 30

Super 30 was a challenging role for Hrithik Roshan. He had to portray a character that is totally opposite from what his onscreen image is, but the actor played the role effortlessly and gave one of his career’s best performances in the movie.

War

Last on the list we have War. Hrithik looked super hot in the film and also gave a damn good performance as Major Kabir.





