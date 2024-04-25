Sigma Pharmaceuticals helps raise £52,000 for ‘Team George’ at London Marathon

By: EasternEye

Sigma Pharmaceuticals plc played a key part in raising over £52,000 for ‘Team George’ during the London Marathon Charity run.

The money raised will support Great Ormond Street Hospital’s care for young George Bracey, who has been fighting rhabdomyosarcoma since 3 August 2023.

Sigma’s financial director, Bhavin Shah, completed the 26.2-mile (42.16 kilometre) race in 5 hours and 33 minutes among 50,000 competitors. “We were blown away by the kindness and generosity of George’s supporters,” Shah said.

Sigma’s co-founder Dr Bharat Shah CBE said, “On a personal level I am so proud of my nephew who took this worthy cause under his wing and publicised it with such efficiency that the potential for this charitable project has far exceeded all our imagination.”

The funds will aid Kings College Hospital Charity, St Mary’s Hospital, Alice’s Arc, and Great Ormond Street, helping future children and parents facing similar challenges.

Sigma Pharmaceuticals, is a pharmaceutical company based in Watford.