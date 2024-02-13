  • Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Trending Now:  

TOP LISTS

6 must-watch thrillers on ZEE5 Global, Netflix, Amazon Prime and others

We’ve curated a list of the top 6 compelling thrillers on streaming platforms that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Kadak Singh Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

In a world of endless streaming options, finding the next pulse-pounding thriller to captivate your evenings can be a daunting task. Thankfully, across streaming platforms like ZEE5 Global, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, amongst others, there’s a treasure trove of gripping, suspenseful narratives waiting to be explored. From mind-bending mysteries to heart-racing action, we’ve curated a list of the top 6 compelling thrillers on streaming platforms that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Kadak Singh (ZEE5 Global)

AK Shrivastav, a quirky patient suffering from retrograde amnesia, uncovers the reason behind his condition while trying to recollect his life accurately in this ZEE5 Global Original film. The platform’s penchant for thought-provoking narratives and its commitment to showcasing unique storytelling make the movie a standout watch for those seeking unconventional narratives.

 Jaane Jaan (Netflix)

Maya’s serene life takes a harrowing turn when her abusive past catches up with her. As the shadows of her history loom large, the movie paints an intense portrayal of her struggles. This gripping drama unravels a narrative laced with tension and redemption, delivering the emotional depth of Maya’s journey with a nuanced touch, making it a compelling watch for those seeking intense character-driven narratives within a refined viewing experience.

Khufiya (Netflix)

An operative of the Indian spy agency known as RAW is assigned to track down a mole who is selling defense secrets while grappling with her dual identity as a spy and a lover. With its taut storyline and thrilling espionage plot, the platform provides the perfect canvas for this spy thriller’s intricate web of deceit and betrayal, elevating the intrigue and suspense, making it a must-watch for espionage enthusiasts.

Duranga S2 (ZEE5 Global)

Sammit’s life comes crashing down when Ira investigates a case connected to his past. He must now protect himself and his loved ones from a stranger who is determined to take over his life. The platform’s knack for immersive storytelling and character-driven drama complements the intricate web of secrets and danger within this thriller.

Dhootha (Amazon Prime Video)

Journalist Sagar’s life turns thrilling as he unravels dark secrets behind newspaper clippings predicting tragedies. He becomes a murder suspect, racing against time to clear his name and solve the enigma, and faces dangerous twists. Suspense builds in this roller-coaster ride, making it a must-watch for those craving an adrenaline rush from compelling, suspenseful storytelling.

Aarya S3 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Aarya follows the story of Aarya Sareen, a devoted mother and loving wife who turns into a formidable mafia queen to protect her family and get revenge for her husband’s murder. The platform’s ability to portray nuanced character arcs and emotional depth amplifies the gripping narrative of vengeance and survival, making it a binge-worthy watch for those seeking powerful storytelling and emotive performances.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TOP LISTS
THE TOP 10 Abhishek Bachchan performances
TOP LISTS
THE TOP 10 moments from Jackie Shroff’s career
TOP LISTS
10 Bollywood films to look forward to in 2024
TOP LISTS
‘Fighter’ to ‘Pushpa 2’, a look at most anticipated Indian films of 2024
TOP LISTS
My Top 10 by Muzz Khan
TOP LISTS
Hindi film songs that celebrate the joyous spirit of Diwali
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: Aishwarya Rai’s best performances
TOP LISTS
5 biopics on Indian cricketers every cricket fan should watch
TOP LISTS
Top Indian cricketers who acted in Bollywood films
TOP LISTS
MY TOP 10 with Gubzy Singh Lackhanpal
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: 5 iconic Amitabh Bachchan films to stream on ZEE5 Global
TOP LISTS
MY PLAYLIST by Pratibha Singh Baghel
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW