10 Indian shows set to take over the world in 2025

From crime thrillers to royal dramas, these upcoming Indian series are set to make waves globally.

The must-watch TV shows everyone is talking about right now

Netflix
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 08, 2025
Lights, camera, global domination! Move over, Hollywood because Indian TV is here to conquer the global stage! With riveting plots, magnetic performances, and storytelling that resonates across cultures, Indian series have gone from local treasures to global obsessions. Whether it’s a high-octane crime thriller, a heartwarming romance, or a royal drama packed with intrigue, these shows are set to take over screens worldwide. If you’re looking for binge-worthy brilliance, here are the 10 most anticipated Indian language TV series generating global buzz in 2025.

1. Delhi Crime: Season 3
Shefali Shah reprises her role as the formidable DIG Vartika Chaturvedi in this Emmy-winning crime saga. This season delves into a sinister human trafficking network, with Huma Qureshi joining the stellar cast. Gritty, unfiltered, and deeply compelling, the intensity is dialled up to eleven. Streaming on Netflix, this gritty series is crime storytelling at its absolute finest.


2. The Ba*ds of Bollywood
Aryan Khan’s directorial debut is a wild, no-filter satire that pulls back the curtain on Bollywood’s glitz, glamour, and downright chaos. Packed with celebrity cameos and hopefully biting humour, this Netflix series is a no-holds-barred look at the chaos behind the camera. Get ready for scandal, ambition, and a reality check like never before.

3. Akka
Set in the 1980s, Akka follows the rise of two fearless gangster queens, played by Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, as they battle for dominance in South India’s underworld. Streaming on Netflix, Akka is a must-watch for anyone who loves a good dose of drama and danger.

4. Dabba Cartel
On the surface, they’re five middle-class women running a tiffin service in 1960s Mumbai. But beneath the ordinary lies a thriving drug empire. Featuring powerhouse performances by Shabana Azmi and Jyothika, this Netflix thriller is an intoxicating blend of suburban life and organised crime


5. Kohrra: Season 2
The hauntingly atmospheric Punjabi crime drama returns with Barun Sobti and Mona Singh leading another bone-chilling murder investigation. Dark, unpredictable, and deeply emotional, Kohrra keeps viewers glued to their screens with its raw storytelling and complex characters. Catch it on Netflix for a dose of suspense and emotion.


6. The Royals
Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter star in this modern royal rom-com where tradition collides with ambition. As they navigate palace politics and corporate battles to save their crumbling royal legacy, expect grand romance, family drama, and a clash of old-world charm with ambition.


7. Mandala Murders
A cursed town. A string of ritualistic killings. A secret society lurking in the shadows. Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta lead this supernatural thriller set in the eerie town of Charandaspur. Streaming on Netflix, Mandala Murders is a spine-chilling ride you won’t forget.


8. Rana Naidu: Season 2
Rana Daggubati is back as Bollywood’s ultimate fixer, juggling the underworld and family drama in this high-octane Netflix thriller. With the stakes higher and the enemies more ruthless, this action-packed Netflix thriller promises high drama, deep betrayals, and an adrenaline rush like no other. With dark twists and explosive action, Rana Naidu is a rollercoaster you’ll want to ride again and again.

9. The Family Man: Season 3
Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari, the spy who somehow balances family life with saving the world. As the threats escalate and his double life teeters on the edge, this Amazon Prime Video series continues to deliver top-tier action, humour, and heart. One of India’s most beloved thrillers, this one truly keeps upping the ante, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.


10. The Roshans

Ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes of Bollywood’s most iconic family? For the first time, the legendary Roshan family—Hrithik, Rakesh, and Rajesh—open their doors in this intimate Netflix docuseries. Packed with candid interviews, unseen footage, and behind-the-scenes moments, it’s a rare peek into the dynasty that shaped Indian cinema.


The bottom line

Gone are the days when Indian TV was just a local affair. With gripping narratives, larger-than-life characters, and a universal appeal, these upcoming shows are poised to make a mark on the global entertainment map. From spine-tingling thrillers to swoon-worthy romances, 2025 is shaping up to be the golden era of Indian storytelling. So, grab your popcorn, hit play, and witness the rise of India’s small-screen supremacy because the world is watching, and you won’t want to miss a second!

bollywood satirecrime thriller delhigangster queenshighoctane thrillermodern royal romcommumbai drug empirepunjabi crime dramaspy action thrillersupernatural thrillertvshow

