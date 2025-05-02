Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Top 10 Netflix series to binge in May, from twisted thrillers to must-watch dramas

This month’s line-up brings breakout hits, epic finales, and cult favourites that are already taking over your watchlist.

Top 10 Netflix series

From dark comedies to epic finales, Netflix’s May line-up promises binge-worthy brilliance for every mood

Netflix/Youtube
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 02, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

If your Netflix queue is looking a little dusty, May is here to blow it wide open. Netflix is about to drop a tidal wave of must-watch TV this month and if you’re not glued to your screen, you’re missing out on iconic moments before they even happen. It’s a calendar stuffed with new stories, some that grip you by the collar, others that wrap around your soul like a slow burn.

So, cancel your weekend plans or maybe call in “sick” Monday too, because these 10 series are unskippable!

1. Sirens

Premiere: May 22
Genre: Dark comedy-drama

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

A sandy estate. Three women. One increasingly sinister weekend. Sirens is the kind of series that simmers before it explodes. Think Big Little Lies meets Succession, with Julianne Moore playing the puppet master you can’t look away from. It’s messy, sharp, and quietly unhinged in the best way possible.


2. Department Q


Premiere: May 29
Genre: Crime thriller

Forget your standard detective fare. This Edinburgh-set mystery digs into cold cases that are anything but dead. Led by the ever-enigmatic Matthew Goode, Department Q wraps each episode in chilling atmosphere and character drama that feels both intimate and epic. Perfect for those who like their crime with a side of psychological unrest.


3. Blood of Zeus: Season 3


Premiere: May 8
Genre: Animated action/fantasy

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Greek gods are at war again, but this time it’s the grand finale. With Titans rising and Olympus on the brink, Blood of Zeus gives us operatic battles and divine betrayals, all wrapped in lush animation. It’s Game of Thrones in toga form but all brutal and utterly binge-worthy.


4. Fear Street: Prom Queen


Premiere: May 23
Genre: Teen horror

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Who needs tiaras when there’s blood on the dance floor? The Fear Street franchise returns with a slick prom night slasher that’s pure popcorn fun. It’s nostalgic, yes, but also wickedly clever, turning clichés on their head with every stab.


5. The Four Seasons


Premiere: May 1
Genre: Comedy-drama

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, and Will Forte vacation through the emotional minefield of friendship and marriage in this warm, witty reimagining of the 1981 film. Four trips, three couples, one slow unravelling. The Four Seasons is a hug and a gut-punch rolled into one.


6. Forever


Premiere: May 2025 (TBD)
Genre: Romantic drama

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Set in 2018 LA, this modern take on Judy Blume’s iconic novel tackles first love with raw honesty and tender nuance. Two Black teens fall hard, falter, and figure things out in a world that doesn’t always allow softness. It’s the kind of romance that aches in all the right places.


7. Bad Boy


Premiere: May 2
Genre: Prison drama

- YouTubeyoutu.be

From the creator of Euphoria comes a gritty story that trades glitter for grit. In juvenile detention, a boy finds comedy and himself in the unlikeliest of places. Bad Boy is full of contradictions: violent yet tender, bleak yet hopeful. It doesn’t ask for your sympathy, it demands your full attention.


8. Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4


Premiere: May 15
Genre: Sci-fi anthology

- YouTubeyoutu.be

This isn’t just another season; it’s more like an experimental fever dream. Each short film pushes the boundaries of animation and imagination, from grotesque horror to cosmic absurdity. You won’t just love every episode, but you’ll remember all of them.


9. The Eternaut


Premiere: May 2025 (TBD)
Genre: Sci-fi drama

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Deadly snowfall. A ruined Buenos Aires. A survival story steeped in eerie silence and existential dread. This Argentine adaptation takes slow apocalypse to chilling new heights. It’s quiet horror, creeping under your skin like frostbite.


10. Bad Thoughts


Premiere: May 13
Genre: Dark comedy

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Comedian Tom Segura opens the doors to his inner chaos and it’s not pretty. But it is hilarious. With no punchline off-limits, Bad Thoughts is for those who like their comedy served black and bitter, with a side of self-loathing.


So, let’s forget comfort rewatches. This May is all about discovering shows that challenge, delight, and maybe disturb. Be it gods brawling, teens slashing, or comedians oversharing, there’s a series here that’ll hijack your attention span.
Just one piece of advice: don’t start these at midnight… unless you’re ready to see the sunrise!

sirensdepartment qblood of zeus: season 3fear street: prom queenthe four seasonsforeverbad boylovedeath & robots: volume 4the eternautbad thoughtsnetflix series

Related News

Reform
UK

Reform takes control of Kent County Council

Instagram Restricts Top Pakistani Artists in India Over Tensions
Entertainment

Instagram blocks profiles of Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in India amid rising tensions

Hajj pilgrims cautioned over meningitis and MERS bug
UK

Hajj pilgrims cautioned over meningitis and MERS bug

cricket representational
Cricket

Trans women banned from playing women's cricket in England and Wales

More For You

Revival hits: 5 classic shows making a comeback in 2025

2025’s biggest TV revivals – Daredevil: Born Again, Frasier, Doctor Who, Little House on the Prairie, and King of the Hill – as beloved shows return with fresh twists

Revival hits: 5 classic shows making a comeback in 2025

Hold onto your remotes, folks, because 2025 is about to hit you with a tidal wave of nostalgia! The TV gods are digging deep into the vaults, dusting off our all-time favourites and giving them a shiny new glow-up. Whether you’re a ’90s kid, a ’00s binge-watcher, or just someone who loves a good comeback story, these five legendary shows are strapping on their boots for a second act.

Let’s dive into the big ones that’ll have everyone hitting play the second they drop.

Keep ReadingShow less
NHS doctor who became a DJ to compete in ITV

Genius Game, based on the popular South Korean format, is available on ITV and ITVX

Instagram/ bodaliadj/ Getty

NHS doctor Kishan Bodalia, who rose to fame as DJ, to appear in new ITV game show Genius Game

Dr Kishan Bodalia, a Birmingham-based NHS doctor who rose to fame during the Covid-19 pandemic by performing DJ sets in his scrubs, is set to appear in ITV’s new primetime game show, Genius Game, hosted by David Tennant.

The reality series, which aims to bring together some of the UK’s brightest minds, will see contestants compete in a high-stakes mix of wit, social strategy, and psychological gameplay. Dr Bodalia, who became a social media sensation with his uplifting “NHSessions” DJ performances, will tackle the ultimate test of brains and strategy in the series.

Keep ReadingShow less
wednesday season 2

Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams in season 2, bringing back her signature dark charm and facing new horrors at Nevermore Academy

Instagram/wednesdaynetflix

'Wednesday' season 2 gets split release dates on Netflix with Jenna Ortega returning this August

It’s been a long time coming, but Wednesday fans finally have reason to mark their calendars. After a nearly three-year wait, the hit show is returning with its second season and this time split into two parts. Part one lands on Netflix on August 6, followed by part two on September 3.

Jenna Ortega reprises her role as the sharp-tongued, gothic teen at the centre of the Addams Family universe, with the teaser offering a first glimpse of what’s ahead. Viewers are shown flashes of new threats at Nevermore Academy, unsettling visuals including a doll made from human hair, and the ever-growing list of enemies Wednesday will face.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hayden Christensen confirms return as Anakin Skywalker in 'Ahsoka' season 2

Hayden Christensen speaking at an event

Getty Images

Hayden Christensen confirms return as Anakin Skywalker in 'Ahsoka' season 2

After much speculation, Hayden Christensen has confirmed he’s returning as Anakin Skywalker in the second season of Ahsoka. The actor made the announcement during the Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo, sharing his enthusiasm about revisiting a version of Anakin that fans haven’t fully explored in live-action, the Clone Wars-era Jedi, before his fall to the dark side.

Christensen said that bringing this version of Anakin to life has long been something he and Star Wars creator George Lucas had hoped to explore on screen. The new season, which starts filming next week, will give fans a deeper look at that chapter of the character's life, though details about his exact role remain under wraps.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manas Shah on his acting journey, challenges, and Gujarati cinema

Manas Shah

Manas Shah on his acting journey, challenges, and Gujarati cinema

A NATURAL flair for performance propelled Manas Shah from a talent contest to becoming an in-demand actor.

His diverse roles have ranged from TV dramas like Yeh Hai Chahatein to leading roles in Gujarati films. Originally from Ahmedabad and now based in Mumbai, the versatile performer recently joined the popular serial Tulsi – Hamari Badi Sayani, which has been drawing audiences since its premiere on the Dangal TV channel in 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc