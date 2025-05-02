Top 10 Netflix series to binge in May, from twisted thrillers to must-watch dramas

If your Netflix queue is looking a little dusty, May is here to blow it wide open. Netflix is about to drop a tidal wave of must-watch TV this month and if you’re not glued to your screen, you’re missing out on iconic moments before they even happen. It’s a calendar stuffed with new stories, some that grip you by the collar, others that wrap around your soul like a slow burn.

So, cancel your weekend plans or maybe call in “sick” Monday too, because these 10 series are unskippable!

1. Sirens

Premiere: May 22

Genre: Dark comedy-drama

- YouTube www.youtube.com

A sandy estate. Three women. One increasingly sinister weekend. Sirens is the kind of series that simmers before it explodes. Think Big Little Lies meets Succession, with Julianne Moore playing the puppet master you can’t look away from. It’s messy, sharp, and quietly unhinged in the best way possible.





2. Department Q



Premiere: May 29

Genre: Crime thriller

Forget your standard detective fare. This Edinburgh-set mystery digs into cold cases that are anything but dead. Led by the ever-enigmatic Matthew Goode, Department Q wraps each episode in chilling atmosphere and character drama that feels both intimate and epic. Perfect for those who like their crime with a side of psychological unrest.





3. Blood of Zeus: Season 3



Premiere: May 8

Genre: Animated action/fantasy

- YouTube youtu.be

Greek gods are at war again, but this time it’s the grand finale. With Titans rising and Olympus on the brink, Blood of Zeus gives us operatic battles and divine betrayals, all wrapped in lush animation. It’s Game of Thrones in toga form but all brutal and utterly binge-worthy.





4. Fear Street: Prom Queen



Premiere: May 23

Genre: Teen horror

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Who needs tiaras when there’s blood on the dance floor? The Fear Street franchise returns with a slick prom night slasher that’s pure popcorn fun. It’s nostalgic, yes, but also wickedly clever, turning clichés on their head with every stab.





5. The Four Seasons



Premiere: May 1

Genre: Comedy-drama

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, and Will Forte vacation through the emotional minefield of friendship and marriage in this warm, witty reimagining of the 1981 film. Four trips, three couples, one slow unravelling. The Four Seasons is a hug and a gut-punch rolled into one.





6. Forever



Premiere: May 2025 (TBD)

Genre: Romantic drama

- YouTube youtu.be

Set in 2018 LA, this modern take on Judy Blume’s iconic novel tackles first love with raw honesty and tender nuance. Two Black teens fall hard, falter, and figure things out in a world that doesn’t always allow softness. It’s the kind of romance that aches in all the right places.





7. Bad Boy



Premiere: May 2

Genre: Prison drama

- YouTube youtu.be

From the creator of Euphoria comes a gritty story that trades glitter for grit. In juvenile detention, a boy finds comedy and himself in the unlikeliest of places. Bad Boy is full of contradictions: violent yet tender, bleak yet hopeful. It doesn’t ask for your sympathy, it demands your full attention.





8. Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4



Premiere: May 15

Genre: Sci-fi anthology

- YouTube youtu.be

This isn’t just another season; it’s more like an experimental fever dream. Each short film pushes the boundaries of animation and imagination, from grotesque horror to cosmic absurdity. You won’t just love every episode, but you’ll remember all of them.





9. The Eternaut



Premiere: May 2025 (TBD)

Genre: Sci-fi drama

- YouTube youtu.be

Deadly snowfall. A ruined Buenos Aires. A survival story steeped in eerie silence and existential dread. This Argentine adaptation takes slow apocalypse to chilling new heights. It’s quiet horror, creeping under your skin like frostbite.





10. Bad Thoughts



Premiere: May 13

Genre: Dark comedy

- YouTube youtu.be

Comedian Tom Segura opens the doors to his inner chaos and it’s not pretty. But it is hilarious. With no punchline off-limits, Bad Thoughts is for those who like their comedy served black and bitter, with a side of self-loathing.





So, let’s forget comfort rewatches. This May is all about discovering shows that challenge, delight, and maybe disturb. Be it gods brawling, teens slashing, or comedians oversharing, there’s a series here that’ll hijack your attention span.

Just one piece of advice: don’t start these at midnight… unless you’re ready to see the sunrise!