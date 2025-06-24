Skip to content
Jeremy Allen White returns in 'The Bear' season 4 as Carmy’s kitchen faces new chaos

All ten episodes drop on 25 June as Carmy and Sydney navigate a tense review, shifting loyalties, and new pressure at The Bear.

The Bear Season 4 Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White returns as Carmy in the latest season of The Bear

Instagram/thebearfx/Radio Times
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 24, 2025
Quick highlights:

  • The Bear season 4 drops all 10 episodes on Hulu on 25 June.
  • Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach return as the fine-dining dream faces real-world pressure.
  • The new season picks up after the cliffhanger review in The Chicago Tribune.
  • Jamie Lee Curtis and other notable guests return in this emotionally high-stakes chapter.

FX’s critically acclaimed kitchen drama The Bear is back for its fourth season on Hulu starting 25 June. With all ten episodes releasing at once, fans can immediately dive into the next phase of Carmy’s mission to transform a modest sandwich shop into a top-tier restaurant. This time, the stakes are higher, and personal tensions are at a boiling point.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


Sydney and Carmy clash as pressure mounts in the kitchen

After a rocky but promising opening in season 3, the new episodes find chef Carmy Berzatto and sous chef Sydney Adamu navigating the emotional and professional fallout of a high-profile restaurant review. The rating remains a mystery, but its impact is felt across the kitchen. Carmy must also reckon with the toll his perfectionism takes on the team, as Sydney contemplates a major career move: staying on as his partner or taking a more stable offer elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Richie is increasingly stepping up, hinting at more personal growth after his standout arc at the fine-dining restaurant Ever. Tensions with investor Uncle Jimmy resurface, and family dynamics, especially involving Carmy’s mother Donna, complicate things even further.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


The Bear season 4 release, cast, and guest appearances

All ten episodes of The Bear season 4 go live on Hulu (and Disney+ for bundle users) on 25 June at 8 PM ET. The main cast returns in full: Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, and Matty Matheson. Guest star Jamie Lee Curtis is also confirmed to appear.


The series has become known for surprising cameos, and while FX is keeping most guest details under wraps, more big-name appearances are expected. Whether or not this is the final season remains unclear, but the show’s creator, Chris Storer, is reportedly mapping out the future carefully.

